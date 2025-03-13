Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Provide service and full life-cycle recruiting.

- Source candidates through various channels, building and maintaining a solid network of talented candidates, community building, and ongoing relationship management for short- and long-term opportunities for a broad range of positions.

- Conduct interviews and assess candidates\' competencies to select the most suitable for each open position.

- Actively participate and support HR - Back Office tasks with the spirit of one as a whole and a willing-to-learn mindset to reach the shared goals.

- Other tasks assigned by the Line Manager.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- 3 + YoEs in Talent Acquisition / Recruitment, including 6 months in the IT Sector.

- Hands-on experience in interview techniques and evaluation methods.

- Familiarity with social media, resume databases, and professional networks.

- Communication skills and good interpersonal skills.

- Positive thinker with a strong willingness to take on new challenges and a happy supporter.

