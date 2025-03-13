Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GTV VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
GTV VIETNAM

Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại GTV VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Provide service and full life-cycle recruiting.
- Source candidates through various channels, building and maintaining a solid network of talented candidates, community building, and ongoing relationship management for short- and long-term opportunities for a broad range of positions.
- Conduct interviews and assess candidates\' competencies to select the most suitable for each open position.
- Actively participate and support HR - Back Office tasks with the spirit of one as a whole and a willing-to-learn mindset to reach the shared goals.
- Other tasks assigned by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 3 + YoEs in Talent Acquisition / Recruitment, including 6 months in the IT Sector.
- Hands-on experience in interview techniques and evaluation methods.
- Familiarity with social media, resume databases, and professional networks.
- Communication skills and good interpersonal skills.
- Positive thinker with a strong willingness to take on new challenges and a happy supporter.

Tại GTV VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GTV VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GTV VIETNAM

GTV VIETNAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HR Department

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-vien-tuyen-dung-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job346736
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TUẦN CHÂU
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Mỹ Ân
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CEN HCM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ô TÔ ĐIỆN THANH XUÂN
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Aggregatori Capaci
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần nội thất Tuyết Vy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty cổ phần nội thất Tuyết Vy
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĐỊA ỐC MGV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĐỊA ỐC MGV
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỌC VIỆN ĐÀO TẠO HADU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỌC VIỆN ĐÀO TẠO HADU VIỆT NAM
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần HBLab (Hedspi Brothers Lab) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần HBLab (Hedspi Brothers Lab)
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HAPOSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HAPOSOFT
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Café Katinat Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Café Katinat Pro Company
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần thương mại Carpa Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần thương mại Carpa Việt Nam
Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BHOMES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BHOMES VIỆT NAM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng HỘ KINH DOANH QUÁN CAFE AVENTUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH QUÁN CAFE AVENTUS
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng HỘ KINH DOANH AVENTUS COFFEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH AVENTUS COFFEE
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆN MẮT QUỐC TẾ VIỆT - NGA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆN MẮT QUỐC TẾ VIỆT - NGA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ THIẾT KẾ KIẾN TRÚC KIẾN GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ THIẾT KẾ KIẾN TRÚC KIẾN GROUP
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư HBR Holdings
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty CP Công nghệ phần mềm và nội dung số OSP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty CP Công nghệ phần mềm và nội dung số OSP
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu BSS Group
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIBA FOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIBA FOOD VIỆT NAM
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DU LỊCH LILY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DU LỊCH LILY
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VATEK
Tới 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng iPOS.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu iPOS.vn
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THẾ KỶ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THẾ KỶ
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGÂN HÀNG TÓC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGÂN HÀNG TÓC VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Alphanam E&C làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Alphanam E&C
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Nhà Khung Thép Và Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp Pro Company
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng HỘ KINH DOANH LẨU NƯỚNG GANGBUK CHÙA LÁNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH LẨU NƯỚNG GANGBUK CHÙA LÁNG
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm