Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/11/2024
Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Căn số B

- 00.22

- 23, Tầng trệt, Chung cư Sarica, Số 06, Đường D9, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for Customer Service to join our team and provide the best service to our customer
You will working at the newest B2B Fintech Solution at Viet Nam. English – Korea – Vietnamese spoken.
Monitor and improve processes to improve KPIs, customer experience, and work productivity Proactive at solve problem, Collaborate with other groups / departments to achieve business goals Develop training plans for Customer and team members. Make a User manual for Customer Support Feature Testing for New Solution
Monitor and improve processes to improve KPIs, customer experience, and work productivity
Proactive at solve problem, Collaborate with other groups / departments to achieve business goals
Develop training plans for Customer and team members.
Make a User manual for Customer
Support Feature Testing for New Solution

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ Years of Experience in a Customer Service position in the IT Solution industry Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, Inbound Sales (telesales) Ability to listen to understand English, good communication. Experience or knowledge of IT, Fintech, SaaS, ERP is an advantage. Experience: 3 years, team size from 2-3 Experience with: IT Solution, Fintech Solution, SaaS Solution
3+ Years of Experience in a Customer Service position in the IT Solution industry
Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, Inbound Sales (telesales)
Ability to listen to understand English, good communication.
Experience or knowledge of IT, Fintech, SaaS, ERP is an advantage.
Experience: 3 years, team size from 2-3
Experience with: IT Solution, Fintech Solution, SaaS Solution

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary Health insurance 13th month salary, company trip
Attractive salary
Health insurance
13th month salary, company trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Căn số B-00.22, Tầng trệt, Chung cư Sarica, Số 06, Đường D9, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

