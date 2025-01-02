Tuyển Customer Success Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 300 USD

Mức lương 300 - 300 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Cần Giuộc, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 300 - 300 USD

1. Support CS on customer service activities.

2. Support ensuring the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner.

3. Support handling customer complaints according to the Company procedures and service standard.

4. Support coordinating with internal teams and suppliers to ensure the product quality and customers’ requirements are met.

5. Assist other team members, provide supports and report to Supervisor/ Team Leader

Với Mức Lương 300 - 300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• College or equivalent required.

• 0 - 2 years Customer Service or related experience a plus.

• Good written, verbal and telephone communication skills. Japanese N3

• Good data entry and organizational skills. Detail oriented and good follow-up skills

• Ability to effectively manage many priorities and issues.

• Understanding of applicable computer systems, such as Microsoft Office, Lotus Notes, and function specific software.

Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin