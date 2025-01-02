Tuyển Customer Success Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 300 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
Mức lương
300 - 300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Cần Giuộc, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 300 - 300 USD
1. Support CS on customer service activities.
2. Support ensuring the customer enquiries and requests are addressed in a timely manner.
3. Support handling customer complaints according to the Company procedures and service standard.
4. Support coordinating with internal teams and suppliers to ensure the product quality and customers’ requirements are met.
5. Assist other team members, provide supports and report to Supervisor/ Team Leader
Với Mức Lương 300 - 300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• College or equivalent required.
• 0 - 2 years Customer Service or related experience a plus.
• Good written, verbal and telephone communication skills. Japanese N3
• Good data entry and organizational skills. Detail oriented and good follow-up skills
• Ability to effectively manage many priorities and issues.
• Understanding of applicable computer systems, such as Microsoft Office, Lotus Notes, and function specific software.
Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
