Tuyển Customer Success Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam)

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam)

Mức lương
500 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà VNDECO, 4 Phan Kế Bính, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD

• Assist the Migration Agent in preparing documentation for visa applications
• Work with universities/colleges in Australia to complete school admission procedure for international students
• Liaise with clients to follow up for documents/information
• Prepare statements and submissions if required
• Assist in organizing events/exhibitions and other marketing activities if applicable
• Attend professional training activities organised by the company
• Undertake relevant administration tasks and instructions when required

Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• No experience required – full training will be provided
• Competent in English (at least IELTS 6.0)
• Hold a Bachelor degree or above
• High level of computer literacy and strong attention to detail
• Strong verbal and written communication skills in English and Vietnamese
• Demonstrate teamwork skills and ability to work independently
• APPLY BEFORE 31 MARCH 2025

Tại Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam)

Australia Pathway Consulting (APC Viet Nam)

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: VNDECO Building, 4 Phan Kế Bính, F. Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

