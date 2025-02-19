Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam

Mức lương
2 - 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 5 Tòa Anh Minh, 36 Hoàng Cầu, Ô Chợ Dừa, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu

Assist in the development and execution of data analysis projects;
Extract, transform, and load data from various sources;
Perform data cleansing and data preprocessing tasks to ensure data quality.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field;
Having experience working with large datasets;
Knowledge of statistical analysis techniques and tools;
Proficiency in data manipulation using SQL or other relevant tools.

Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A friendly, creative, and modern working environment that is managed based on work progress and efficiency, with flexible working hours, Saturday & Sunday off. Comfortable atmosphere, many dynamic colleagues;
Get financial support of 3 million VND/month (full-time) or 1.5 million VND/month (part-time);
Probation for 1 month with 50% of official salary;
Being trained and working with the seasoned in economics;
Young, dynamic and professional working environment;
Many interesting activities: Share&Learn Club, English Club, Guitar, gaming, soccer, backpacking, food...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu ngành và tư vấn Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, tòa nhà Anh Minh, 36 Hoàng Cầu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

