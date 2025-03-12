Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
- Đà Nẵng: Eden Plaza, 5
- 7 Duy Tan, Binh Thuan, Hải Châu, Quận Hải Châu
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu
Design, implement, and optimize the data pipelines for ingesting, processing, and transforming large volumes of data.
Develop robust ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to integrate data from diverse sources into our data.
Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement optimizations to enhance reliability and efficiency.
Build and maintain integrations with internal and external data sources and APIs.
Develop dashboards to visualize data using Looker.
Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years' working experience in data engineering, software development.
Proficiency in programming languages commonly used in data engineering (e.g., Python, Java, etc.).
Strong knowledge of database systems, data modeling techniques, and SQL proficiency.
Having experience working with GCP (Cloud Scheduler, Cloud Run, Cloud Storage, BigQuery)
Having experience working with ETL, Data pipeline.
Proficient in using Git, Git flow, CI/CD tool.
Having experience working with Looker, Vertex AI
Prefer if worked with AWS or Amazon Redshift and Treasure Data
Logical thinking is good, love working with big systems, especially Big data
Ability to self-search, study specialized documents in English or Japanese
Ability to work teamwork as well as work independently
Can work under high pressure on deadlines as well as product quality
Ability to be well and proactive in work, has a high sense of responsibility to complete the assigned work
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world
Participate in training programs on technical skills, soft skills and working methods
Be advised and share about the career path and self-development.
Salary: Up to 30,000,000 VND. Twice-a-year bonus
Performance review: Every January
Japanese allowance & Technical allowance
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance under the insurance law.
Fully covered all types of insurance as prescribed. Annual health checkup at prestigious hospitals.
Women care regimen: Women physiological rest: 8 hours/month; Postpartum rest for female staff with children under 2-year-old: 1h/day
Annual company trips, various exciting events at the most luxurious hotels twice a year
Japanese class
Weekly company sponsored happy hours
Working time: 8:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday), Days Off: Saturday – Sunday and holidays, Tet in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law
Casual dress code (JSS – Jeans, shorts, and sandals welcome)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
