Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu

Design, implement, and optimize the data pipelines for ingesting, processing, and transforming large volumes of data.

Develop robust ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to integrate data from diverse sources into our data.

Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement optimizations to enhance reliability and efficiency.

Build and maintain integrations with internal and external data sources and APIs.

Develop dashboards to visualize data using Looker.

Với Mức Lương Đến 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering or related field.

At least 3 years' working experience in data engineering, software development.

Proficiency in programming languages commonly used in data engineering (e.g., Python, Java, etc.).

Strong knowledge of database systems, data modeling techniques, and SQL proficiency.

Having experience working with GCP (Cloud Scheduler, Cloud Run, Cloud Storage, BigQuery)

Having experience working with ETL, Data pipeline.

Proficient in using Git, Git flow, CI/CD tool.

Having experience working with Looker, Vertex AI

Prefer if worked with AWS or Amazon Redshift and Treasure Data

Logical thinking is good, love working with big systems, especially Big data

Ability to self-search, study specialized documents in English or Japanese

Ability to work teamwork as well as work independently

Can work under high pressure on deadlines as well as product quality

Ability to be well and proactive in work, has a high sense of responsibility to complete the assigned work

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work, learn and develop with young and talented colleagues who are passionate and have big vision

Challenge yourself with new technologies and hot tech trend in the world

Participate in training programs on technical skills, soft skills and working methods

Be advised and share about the career path and self-development.

Salary: Up to 30,000,000 VND. Twice-a-year bonus

Performance review: Every January

Japanese allowance & Technical allowance

Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance under the insurance law.

Fully covered all types of insurance as prescribed. Annual health checkup at prestigious hospitals.

Women care regimen: Women physiological rest: 8 hours/month; Postpartum rest for female staff with children under 2-year-old: 1h/day

Annual company trips, various exciting events at the most luxurious hotels twice a year

Japanese class

Weekly company sponsored happy hours

Working time: 8:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday), Days Off: Saturday – Sunday and holidays, Tet in accordance with Vietnam Labor Law

Casual dress code (JSS – Jeans, shorts, and sandals welcome)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DAC DATA TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM

