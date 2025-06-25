Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Đồng Nai: Dong Nai, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Data Engineer you will be part of our Group\'s Digitalization team supporting our digital applications and paving the way of utilizing digital applications on our smart factories of the future. You will play a key role in designing and building scalable, reliable data pipelines and include models to integrate, explore and retrieve data from heterogeneous data sources.
You will be working in a international, diverse and motivated digitalization team that is working on regional and global scale Data/GenAI projects.
Description of main tasks
• Design, build, and operationalize complex data pipelines to ingest, process, and transform large volumes of structured and unstructured data.
• Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and business stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver effective data solutions.
• Implement and manage ETL/ELT processes with a focus on the Microsoft Azure data stack (Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, Microsoft Fabric). Familiarity with the AWS data stack is also a strong plus
• Work with both SQL and NoSQL databases to ensure optimal data storage and retrieval.
• Leverage your expertise in Python or Scala and advanced SQL to build efficient and scalable data transformations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI