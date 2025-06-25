Tuyển Data Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a Data Engineer you will be part of our Group\'s Digitalization team supporting our digital applications and paving the way of utilizing digital applications on our smart factories of the future. You will play a key role in designing and building scalable, reliable data pipelines and include models to integrate, explore and retrieve data from heterogeneous data sources.

You will be working in a international, diverse and motivated digitalization team that is working on regional and global scale Data/GenAI projects.

Description of main tasks

• Design, build, and operationalize complex data pipelines to ingest, process, and transform large volumes of structured and unstructured data.

• Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and business stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver effective data solutions.

• Implement and manage ETL/ELT processes with a focus on the Microsoft Azure data stack (Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, Microsoft Fabric). Familiarity with the AWS data stack is also a strong plus

• Work with both SQL and NoSQL databases to ensure optimal data storage and retrieval.

• Leverage your expertise in Python or Scala and advanced SQL to build efficient and scalable data transformations.