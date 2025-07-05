Tuyển Data Engineer Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Data Engineer

To be able to develop/design for Data Lake, System/Data Integration, App engine solutions (containing complex big data computations), ensure the product delivered on time, within budget.

Work with Data Expert to align architecture and solution.

Develop, optimize, and maintain scalable ETL/ELT pipelines using AWS services such as Glue, Lambda, and Kinesis.

Build and manage data storage solutions leveraging AWS S3, Redshift, RDS, DynamoDB, and Athena.

Design data ingestion workflows from diverse data sources ensuring data quality and integrity.

To make sure all incidents which cannot be solved on previous lines of support are solved (Level 3 support)

Provide Data integration standards for new IT projects within Data domain.

Research and recommend future-proofed Data integration/processing technologies e.g., cloud, advanced data platform.

Share coding experience with other team members.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 3-5 years working as data developer/engineer with a focus on AWS cloud technologies.

Strong hands-on experience with AWS services such as: AWS Glue, Lambda, S3, Redshift, RDS, DynamoDB, Athena, Kinesis, EMR.

Proficiency in SQL and experience working with relational and NoSQL databases.

Experience with big data processing frameworks such as Apache Spark, Hadoop, or similar.

Programming skills in Python, Java, or Scala.

Experience with ETL/ELT tools and data pipeline orchestration.

Familiarity with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like CloudFormation or Terraform.

Familiarity with DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines

3+ year Experience with Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, Postgre

3+ year experience in Data Warehouse, Data model, Data Integration, Data mart, design Database

An understanding of bank business domain

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập hấp dẫn, lương thưởng cạnh tranh theo năng lực

Thưởng các Ngày lễ, Tết (theo chính sách ngân hàng từng thời kỳ)

Được vay ưu đãi theo chính sách ngân hàng từng thời kỳ

Chế độ ngày phép hấp dẫn theo cấp bậc công việc

Bảo hiểm bắt buộc theo luật lao động + Bảo hiểm VPBank care cho CBNV tùy theo cấp bậc và thời gian công tác

Được tham gia các khóa đào tạo tùy thuộc vào Khung đào tạo cho từng vị trí

Thời gian làm việc: từ thứ 2 – thứ 6 & 02 sáng thứ 7/ tháng

Môi trường làm việc năng động, thân thiện, có nhiều cơ hội học đào tạo, học hỏi và phát triển; được tham gia nhiều hoạt động văn hóa thú vị (cuộc thi về thể thao, tài năng, hoạt động teambuiding...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

