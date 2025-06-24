Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

What you will do

We are looking for qualified Computer Vision Data Scientist for the eKYC project, who will help us build up our digital identity verification products.

Your primary focus will be:

- Build ekyc components (fraud detection, OCR, object classification/detection), using state-of-the-art methods in Computer Vision

- Develop ML models and provide solution for acquisition, verification, validation, and fraud detection of image and video data

Integrate ML models and ensure consistency in model interfaces and interaction as per product requirement.

- Research, design and implement ML models and cutting edge algorithms to solve practical problems in terms of performance and speed.

- Work with high dimensional image and video data to build practical vision systems that have direct impact on revenue and bottom line