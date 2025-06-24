Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại Trusting Social
- Hồ Chí Minh: Havanna Tower, Hàm Nghi, Bến Thành, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD
What you will do
We are looking for qualified Computer Vision Data Scientist for the eKYC project, who will help us build up our digital identity verification products.
Your primary focus will be:
- Build ekyc components (fraud detection, OCR, object classification/detection), using state-of-the-art methods in Computer Vision
- Develop ML models and provide solution for acquisition, verification, validation, and fraud detection of image and video data
Integrate ML models and ensure consistency in model interfaces and interaction as per product requirement.
- Research, design and implement ML models and cutting edge algorithms to solve practical problems in terms of performance and speed.
- Work with high dimensional image and video data to build practical vision systems that have direct impact on revenue and bottom line
Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Trusting Social Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trusting Social
