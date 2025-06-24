Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Trusting Social
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/07/2025
Trusting Social

Data Scientist

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại Trusting Social

Mức lương
25 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Havanna Tower, Hàm Nghi, Bến Thành, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD

What you will do
We are looking for qualified Computer Vision Data Scientist for the eKYC project, who will help us build up our digital identity verification products.
Your primary focus will be:
- Build ekyc components (fraud detection, OCR, object classification/detection), using state-of-the-art methods in Computer Vision
- Develop ML models and provide solution for acquisition, verification, validation, and fraud detection of image and video data
Integrate ML models and ensure consistency in model interfaces and interaction as per product requirement.
- Research, design and implement ML models and cutting edge algorithms to solve practical problems in terms of performance and speed.
- Work with high dimensional image and video data to build practical vision systems that have direct impact on revenue and bottom line

Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- MS/PhD in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related fields

Tại Trusting Social Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trusting Social

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trusting Social

Trusting Social

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 132 Hàm Nghi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-scientist-thu-nhap-2-500-3-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job362654
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VINIT
Tuyển Data Scientist CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VINIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VINIT
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Data Scientist FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Tuyển Data Scientist Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Hạn nộp: 07/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 24/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Scientist Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Data Scientist Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn & Phát Triển Phần Mềm LARION
Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn & Phát Triển Phần Mềm LARION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn & Phát Triển Phần Mềm LARION
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Data Scientist Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Tuyển Data Scientist Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ GIAO NHẬN HP VĨNH PHÚC
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ GIAO NHẬN HP VĨNH PHÚC làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ GIAO NHẬN HP VĨNH PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VINIT
Tuyển Data Scientist CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VINIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VINIT
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Data Scientist FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Tuyển Data Scientist Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Hạn nộp: 07/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 24/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Tuyển Data Scientist Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VPBank) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Data Scientist Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn & Phát Triển Phần Mềm LARION
Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn & Phát Triển Phần Mềm LARION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn & Phát Triển Phần Mềm LARION
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Data Scientist Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Tuyển Data Scientist Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Scientist CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
15 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Scientist CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Scientist HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD HEINEKEN Vietnam
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Scientist FPT TELECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD FPT TELECOM
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Scientist Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn & Phát Triển Phần Mềm LARION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn & Phát Triển Phần Mềm LARION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Scientist Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search's Client
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD Trusting Social
25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Scientist Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Scientist Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm