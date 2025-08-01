Tuyển Cloud Engineer Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Trusting Social
- Hồ Chí Minh: Havanna Tower, Hàm Nghi, Bến Thành, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities
+ Building low latency APIs required by realtime AI Agents
+ Writing and optimizing database calls to provide the lowest latency to realtime voice agents.
+ Designing and building lock free algorithms that manage orchestration of control flow and AI invocation in high throughput environments.
+ Manage systems that connect, route and manage phone calls using Websockets, UDP, WebRTC. Optimize call quality and jitter across systems.
+ Design and scale platforms high performance CRMs for specific domains.
Things You Are Likely To Work On
+ Design frameworks, and platforms for other engineers to use.
+ Define structure and best practices for teams.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Trusting Social Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trusting Social
