Tuyển Cloud Engineer Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities

+ Building low latency APIs required by realtime AI Agents

+ Writing and optimizing database calls to provide the lowest latency to realtime voice agents.

+ Designing and building lock free algorithms that manage orchestration of control flow and AI invocation in high throughput environments.

+ Manage systems that connect, route and manage phone calls using Websockets, UDP, WebRTC. Optimize call quality and jitter across systems.

+ Design and scale platforms high performance CRMs for specific domains.

Things You Are Likely To Work On

+ Design frameworks, and platforms for other engineers to use.

+ Define structure and best practices for teams.