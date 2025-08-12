Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

As a Senior Business Analyst, you will be instrumental in shaping and delivering innovative solutions across our operations. You will bring a passion for understanding user needs and translating them into actionable requirements, leveraging technology to drive meaningful outcomes.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Business, Product, Design, and Technology, to identify user needs and deﬁne clear, actionable requirements.

• Apply your expertise to guide solution development, working closely with Product and Engineering teams to ensure alignment with strategic goals.

• Deliver solutions that balance technical feasibility with business objectives, prioritizing long-term success while managing priorities and backlogs.

• Design scalable solutions that can be adapted and implemented across multiple contexts or regions.