Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/09/2025
Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
25 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD

As a Senior Business Analyst, you will be instrumental in shaping and delivering innovative solutions across our operations. You will bring a passion for understanding user needs and translating them into actionable requirements, leveraging technology to drive meaningful outcomes.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Business, Product, Design, and Technology, to identify user needs and deﬁne clear, actionable requirements.
• Apply your expertise to guide solution development, working closely with Product and Engineering teams to ensure alignment with strategic goals.
• Deliver solutions that balance technical feasibility with business objectives, prioritizing long-term success while managing priorities and backlogs.
• Design scalable solutions that can be adapted and implemented across multiple contexts or regions.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 5 years of experience as a dedicated Business Analyst.
• Proven experience in deﬁning and delivering products, features, or services in a technology-driven environment.
• Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
• A curious mindset with a drive to challenge conventional approaches and embrace innovative solutions.
• Experience collaborating with Product, Technology, and Development teams in a fast-paced, evolving environment.
• Proﬁciency in English (writing, reading, speaking, and listening).

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

