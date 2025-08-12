Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD
As a Senior Business Analyst, you will be instrumental in shaping and delivering innovative solutions across our operations. You will bring a passion for understanding user needs and translating them into actionable requirements, leveraging technology to drive meaningful outcomes.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Business, Product, Design, and Technology, to identify user needs and deﬁne clear, actionable requirements.
• Apply your expertise to guide solution development, working closely with Product and Engineering teams to ensure alignment with strategic goals.
• Deliver solutions that balance technical feasibility with business objectives, prioritizing long-term success while managing priorities and backlogs.
• Design scalable solutions that can be adapted and implemented across multiple contexts or regions.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proven experience in deﬁning and delivering products, features, or services in a technology-driven environment.
• Strong analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
• A curious mindset with a drive to challenge conventional approaches and embrace innovative solutions.
• Experience collaborating with Product, Technology, and Development teams in a fast-paced, evolving environment.
• Proﬁciency in English (writing, reading, speaking, and listening).
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
