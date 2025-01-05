Tuyển Data Scientist CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/02/2025
Data Scientist

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
15 - 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 26 thảo điền, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương 15 - 28 Triệu

Data Science – Optimization
We are seeking a self-motivated, intellectually curious data scientist to contribute to our ongoing development of optimization algorithms and software. The candidate will focus on data pipelines and building mathematical models to be developed and integrated into our engineering software.
Expertise in the full range of techniques for nonlinear programming, branch and bound, general mixed-integer programming, stochastic programming, and global optimization is especially desired. Excellent skill in mathematical programming tools such as Gurobi, CPLEX, SCIP. Excellent programming skill in Python, Java, or C/C++.
Intermediate English skills required.
Responsibilities
Support and partner with clients and team members.
Analyze and interpret processes and data pipelines.
Collect, analyze, and model data.
Develop and refine optimization models.
Enhance methods for handling decision-making under uncertainty (e.g., robust/stochastic optimization) and integrate probabilistic demand forecasts into optimization workflows.
Refine algorithmic strategies to enhance revenue.
Explore and apply the latest developments in optimization research methods that hold promise.
Act as an automation optimization subject matter expert for external stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
Bachelor's degree, Master’s preferred, in mathematics, data science, computer science, operations research, engineering, or related area required.
3+ years of experience writing software in Python, Java, or C-languages, and utilizing Linear Programming, MIP, Convex Optimization, Differential Calculus.
2-5 years of relevant work experience.
Experience with collaborative software development best practices, including version tracking and code reviews using GitHub.
Experience using relational databases and using SQL or other query languages.
Understanding of enterprise-scale business and its processes.
Strong critical thinking skills and attention to detail.
Good English language skills.
Extras
Experience with tradeoffs between speed, performance, and scalability in optimization.
Experience with stochastic optimization and decision-making under uncertainty.
Experience with optimization across an array of alternatives.
Experience with leading and mentoring technical team members.
What You Offer
Entrepreneurial: You're personally invested in fulfilling our mission and growing the business. You’re constantly thinking outside-the-box and proposing new ideas that may influence our broader strategy and product roadmap.
Entrepreneurial
Commando Mindset: You aren’t afraid to parachute into a metaphorical jungle, build systems from scratch, and define solutions to complex problems. You’re an independent self-starter that is adaptable to change.
Mindset
Team-Oriented: You recognize the whole is greater than the sum-of-its-parts and work well with others. You are coachable and willing to invest in others.
Team-Oriented
Data-Driven: You believe in hypothesis testing, iterative experimentation, and incremental delivery. You value underpinning conclusions with empirical evidence over unsubstantiated claims.
Data-Driven

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Income negotiated according to experience and ability, 13th month salary, max 15th month bonus based on annual business results.
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance after signing the official labor contract.
Orientation, training and mentoring to master product and enterprise-scale operations knowledge, professional business communication and presentation skills.
Empowered to experiment with prototyping and Linux lab environments.
Working in a friendly, young business environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 26 thảo điền, phường thảo điền, quận 2, tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

