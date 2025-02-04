Tuyển Data Scientist CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO

Data Scientist

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Build and deploy predictive models for credit scoring, anti-fraud detection, and eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) applications.
- Analyze and transform data from various sources into unified forms, organizing them within data platforms and/or feature stores, aligning with Risk Modelling team requirements.
- Preprocess structured and unstructured data to ensure high-quality input for model development.
- Analyze large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and insights to inform decision-making.
- Apply ensemble modeling techniques and optimize existing models to enhance performance.
- Visualize data insights and provide actionable solutions to business challenges.
- Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to streamline and optimize data workflows.
- Mentor junior team members and share expertise to foster skill development.
- Develop and maintain reporting tools for risk analysis and underwriting metrics.
- Improve data infrastructure, utilizing Python, SQL, and DWH technologies for more efficient analysis and monitoring.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- BS, Master's, or PhD in Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field.
- At least 3 years of relevant experience in applying machine learning and AI to financial services, including banking, consumer lending, or fraud detection.
- Strong knowledge of SQL; proficiency in Python, R, or Matlab is preferred.
- Experience with reporting tools like Tableau or Power BI.
- Solid understanding of machine learning algorithms (e.g., neural networks, regression, boosting), numerical optimization, and predictive modeling techniques.
- Familiarity with big data technologies, database management, and parallel computing.
- Strong background in business intelligence and data visualization for actionable insights.
- Eagerness to continuously learn and apply Python for advanced analytical tasks.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: Negotiable based on capability.
- Meal support: Breakfast and lunch provided at the company.
- Working hours: 5 days/week, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
- Equipment provided: MacBook, laptop, 24” LCD monitor, and other necessary tools.
- Attractive bonus policy: 13th-month salary, quarterly and annual performance-based bonuses.
- Leave entitlement: 12 days of annual leave, birthday gifts, and other company benefits.
- Work environment: Young and dynamic workspace with modern office facilities. Free tea, coffee, and a beverage fridge available.
- Team activities: Team-building events, member birthday celebrations, and company trips.
- Social insurance: Full social, health, and unemployment insurance contributions after a 2-month probation period, along with other benefits as per labor laws.
- Health insurance: Comprehensive health insurance package for employees and their families.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO

CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 10, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

