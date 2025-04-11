Tuyển Data Scientist CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Scientist Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà BIDV, 194 Trần Quang Khải, Hà Nội, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Scientist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Collaborate with the Product Owner and customers to gather and understand requirements.
Research, develop, and optimize Chatbots, Fraud Detection, and Deep Learning models for various use cases.
Develop applications and services using Python, C, and C++ to solve complex problems.
Collect, clean, and prepare data for modeling, fine-tuning models for better performance and accuracy.
Conduct tests, analyze results, and interpret findings to enhance model effectiveness.
Document machine learning processes and workflows.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 2 years of experience as a Machine Learning Engineer.
2 years of programming experience in Python or C/C++.
Hands-on experience in at least one of the following areas: Chatbots, Computer Vision, Image/Video Processing, Prediction Models, or Recommender Systems.
Strong understanding of the mathematical foundations of AI/Machine Learning algorithms.
Proficiency in Python and experience with popular frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch.
Strong understanding of server-side systems and the microservices architecture.
Experience with databases such as SQL Server, MySQL, etc.
Strong programming mindset with the ability to quickly learn and master new technologies.
Dynamic, confident, creative, and enthusiastic in problem-solving.
Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual salary review & bonus twice a year.
Dynamic & motivating working environment with experienced colleagues and supportive leaders.
Attending technology workshops & conferences.
Comprehensive insurance (Accident & Healthcare insurance)
Annual teambuilding trips
Summer leave
Events for employees & their family.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MICROTEC VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI