Tuyển Digital Marketing Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Legendary Dragon
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Legendary Dragon

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Legendary Dragon

Mức lương
Từ 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 đường số 4, Khu đô thị Lakeview City, phường An Phú, Quận 2, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu

- Manage and operate the team to meet or exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue targets.
- Develop, manage, and oversee workflows to ensure the team works according to the platform and company standards.
- Create sales strategies and optimize costs.
- Ensure team performance and provide guidance for team members' development.
- Conduct market research and come up with product ideas that meet customer needs.
- Develop the P&L plan for the team and optimize cost items.
- Provide regular reports or as requested.
- Develop, manage, train, evaluate, and support team members.
- Perform other tasks assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Over 3 year of experience in Amazon FBA, experience with companies doing business in the US and European markets, and experience in POD companies.
- At least 1 year of leadership experience, managing teams of 3 or more members.
- Age: 25 - 35, Bachelor's in Business Administration, Marketing, E-commerce, etc. (Preference for graduates from Economics, Foreign Trade, or National Universities).

Tại Legendary Dragon Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Legendary Dragon

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Legendary Dragon

Legendary Dragon

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 40 đường số 4, KĐT Lakeview City, Phường An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-tu-30tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job290456
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MỸ PHẨM SACHI - CHI NHÁNH SACHICO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MỸ PHẨM SACHI - CHI NHÁNH SACHICO
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Change Interaction làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu Công ty TNHH Change Interaction
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Thẩm mỹ viện Linh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Thẩm mỹ viện Linh Anh
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TC COMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TC COMMERCE
12 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Thiên Nhiên Thủy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 2 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Thiên Nhiên Thủy
Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH IGA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH IGA VIỆT NAM
2.5 - 3.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Chăn Nuôi Tafa Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Chăn Nuôi Tafa Việt
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH RISING STARS EDUTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH RISING STARS EDUTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JEMMIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JEMMIA
14 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần La-bios làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần La-bios
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại FND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại FND
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu Công ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thương Mại Thời Trang Tổng Hợp (GTF)
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản Maxreal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản Maxreal
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty CP Apeiron Fitness làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công Ty CP Apeiron Fitness
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Cấp Thực Phẩm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Cấp Thực Phẩm
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Profit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Profit
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Baris Arch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Baris Arch
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Ngôi Sao Nhỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Ngôi Sao Nhỏ
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU STORE DETAILING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU STORE DETAILING
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
35 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MGVS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MGVS
12 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PASSION LINK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PASSION LINK
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing E-Study School Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu E-Study School Corporation
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VUA AN TOÀN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VUA AN TOÀN
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vascara làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vascara
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn nông nghiệp Hoa Sen làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn nông nghiệp Hoa Sen
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ ICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ ICS
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Tập đoàn Thiên Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Tập đoàn Thiên Long
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn DNU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn DNU
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm