Tuyển Digital Marketing Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40 đường số 4, Khu đô thị Lakeview City, phường An Phú, Quận 2, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu

- Manage and operate the team to meet or exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue targets.

- Develop, manage, and oversee workflows to ensure the team works according to the platform and company standards.

- Create sales strategies and optimize costs.

- Ensure team performance and provide guidance for team members' development.

- Conduct market research and come up with product ideas that meet customer needs.

- Develop the P&L plan for the team and optimize cost items.

- Provide regular reports or as requested.

- Develop, manage, train, evaluate, and support team members.

- Perform other tasks assigned by superiors.

Với Mức Lương Từ 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Over 3 year of experience in Amazon FBA, experience with companies doing business in the US and European markets, and experience in POD companies.

- At least 1 year of leadership experience, managing teams of 3 or more members.

- Age: 25 - 35, Bachelor's in Business Administration, Marketing, E-commerce, etc. (Preference for graduates from Economics, Foreign Trade, or National Universities).

Tại Legendary Dragon Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Legendary Dragon

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin