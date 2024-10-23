Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS

Mức lương
9 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 185 Cô Bắc Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu

Involved in digital marketing activities, which cover, but not limited to, SEM, SEO, social media, content marketing and direct e-marketing Create content for use across a multitude of social platforms which include but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other channels. Manage operation of E-commerce website (Shopify) & keep its content up-to-date and creative Collaborate with designers to improve user experience Receive & promptly reply customers’ inquiries from digital hubs in a proper manner Monitor performance of online channels & generate report on weekly/monthly basis Other tasks as assigned by Line Manager
Involved in digital marketing activities, which cover, but not limited to, SEM, SEO, social media, content marketing and direct e-marketing
Create content for use across a multitude of social platforms which include but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other channels.
Manage operation of E-commerce website (Shopify) & keep its content up-to-date and creative
Collaborate with designers to improve user experience
Receive & promptly reply customers’ inquiries from digital hubs in a proper manner
Monitor performance of online channels & generate report on weekly/monthly basis
Other tasks as assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University/College graduate, preferably in Marketing/ Business Administration Fluency in English Good command of Microsoft Office applications Sound knowledge of branding, digital marketing & digital landscape Excellent writing skill Able to use popular design software such as Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator Creative thinking, out-of-the-box thinker
University/College graduate, preferably in Marketing/ Business Administration
Fluency in English
Good command of Microsoft Office applications
Sound knowledge of branding, digital marketing & digital landscape
Excellent writing skill
Able to use popular design software such as Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator
Creative thinking, out-of-the-box thinker

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Base salary, insurance, annual leaves, and Public holiday as per Vietnamese law. 13th month of salary, salary review once a year. Team building trip, training opportunity in The UK. Young, dynamic working environment.
Base salary, insurance, annual leaves, and Public holiday as per Vietnamese law.
13th month of salary, salary review once a year.
Team building trip, training opportunity in The UK.
Young, dynamic working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 185 Cô Bắc, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-9-12-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job224060
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ENJOHUB
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG MELII
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ HỘ KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG MELII làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG MELII
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Quản Trị TAFI
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Quản Trị TAFI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Tư Vấn Quản Trị TAFI
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 76 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI DI ĐỘNG Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI DI ĐỘNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THẾ GIỚI DI ĐỘNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP THÔNG MINH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP THÔNG MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP THÔNG MINH
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Tuyển IT Helpdesk Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phần mềm DTS Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị công nghiệp GSI Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KOFFMANN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP SẢN PHẨM SINH THÁI
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CP SẢN PHẨM SINH THÁI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP SẢN PHẨM SINH THÁI
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Thương Mại Thuận Phúc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Thương Mại Thuận Phúc
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ FO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ FO VIỆT NAM
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ĐĂNG VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ĐĂNG VN
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH KANACARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KANACARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing TH FASHION JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TH FASHION JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN MẠNH NGUYÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN MẠNH NGUYÊN
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại Milano làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại Milano
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Pepperl+Fuchs Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pepperl+Fuchs Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Decathlon Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TAM TÀI NHÂN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TAM TÀI NHÂN
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CJ CGV Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing MSC Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MSC Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ben Line Agencies (Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRANG SỨC ĐÁ QUÝ INFINITY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRANG SỨC ĐÁ QUÝ INFINITY
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tse Decor làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tse Decor
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Tiến Thịnh Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tập Đoàn Tiến Thịnh Phát
10 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ cirCO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ cirCO
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Công nghệ giáo dục Trường học trực tuyến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Công nghệ giáo dục Trường học trực tuyến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Insee Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Insee Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU YẾN SÀO SÀI GÒN ANPHA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU YẾN SÀO SÀI GÒN ANPHA
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Brenntag Vietnam Co, Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tab Beauty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tab Beauty
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Thuận Phong làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Thuận Phong
9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm