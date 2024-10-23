Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 185 Cô Bắc Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu

Involved in digital marketing activities, which cover, but not limited to, SEM, SEO, social media, content marketing and direct e-marketing Create content for use across a multitude of social platforms which include but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other channels. Manage operation of E-commerce website (Shopify) & keep its content up-to-date and creative Collaborate with designers to improve user experience Receive & promptly reply customers’ inquiries from digital hubs in a proper manner Monitor performance of online channels & generate report on weekly/monthly basis Other tasks as assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University/College graduate, preferably in Marketing/ Business Administration Fluency in English Good command of Microsoft Office applications Sound knowledge of branding, digital marketing & digital landscape Excellent writing skill Able to use popular design software such as Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator Creative thinking, out-of-the-box thinker

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Base salary, insurance, annual leaves, and Public holiday as per Vietnamese law. 13th month of salary, salary review once a year. Team building trip, training opportunity in The UK. Young, dynamic working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS

