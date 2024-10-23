Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 185 Cô Bắc Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu
Involved in digital marketing activities, which cover, but not limited to, SEM, SEO, social media, content marketing and direct e-marketing
Create content for use across a multitude of social platforms which include but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other channels.
Manage operation of E-commerce website (Shopify) & keep its content up-to-date and creative
Collaborate with designers to improve user experience
Receive & promptly reply customers’ inquiries from digital hubs in a proper manner
Monitor performance of online channels & generate report on weekly/monthly basis
Other tasks as assigned by Line Manager
Involved in digital marketing activities, which cover, but not limited to, SEM, SEO, social media, content marketing and direct e-marketing
Create content for use across a multitude of social platforms which include but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other channels.
Manage operation of E-commerce website (Shopify) & keep its content up-to-date and creative
Collaborate with designers to improve user experience
Receive & promptly reply customers’ inquiries from digital hubs in a proper manner
Monitor performance of online channels & generate report on weekly/monthly basis
Other tasks as assigned by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University/College graduate, preferably in Marketing/ Business Administration
Fluency in English
Good command of Microsoft Office applications
Sound knowledge of branding, digital marketing & digital landscape
Excellent writing skill
Able to use popular design software such as Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator
Creative thinking, out-of-the-box thinker
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Base salary, insurance, annual leaves, and Public holiday as per Vietnamese law.
13th month of salary, salary review once a year.
Team building trip, training opportunity in The UK.
Young, dynamic working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VITALIS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI