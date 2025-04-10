Tuyển Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng Flexxource làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 15 USD

Flexxource
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/05/2025
Flexxource

Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng Tại Flexxource

Mức lương
800 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng Với Mức Lương 800 - 15 USD

We are seeking talented and motivated Embedded System Engineers to design and develop standalone applications for ARM processors and industry bus interfaces, including RS-232, PCI, Memory and Flash, USB, Ethernet, and more.
In this role, you will create applications that are operating system (OS) and technology independent, while incorporating self-diagnostic and performance analysis capabilities. Additionally, you will develop validation tests to ensure that SoC designs and their interfaces meet product specifications and documentation standards.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• BS/MS/Ph.D. in Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• Strong understanding of CPU-based architecture.
• Proficiency in C programming.
• Basic working knowledge of RS-232, EPROM, SRAM, Flash Memory, and related technologies.
• Hands-on experience with microcontroller or embedded system programming (preferred).
• Excellent debugging skills.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in both English and Vietnamese.

Tại Flexxource Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Flexxource

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Flexxource

Flexxource

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9.14 Golden King, 15 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh 70000

