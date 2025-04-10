Tuyển Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng Flexxource làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng Tại Flexxource
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng Với Mức Lương 800 - 15 USD
We are seeking talented and motivated Embedded System Engineers to design and develop standalone applications for ARM processors and industry bus interfaces, including RS-232, PCI, Memory and Flash, USB, Ethernet, and more.
In this role, you will create applications that are operating system (OS) and technology independent, while incorporating self-diagnostic and performance analysis capabilities. Additionally, you will develop validation tests to ensure that SoC designs and their interfaces meet product specifications and documentation standards.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong understanding of CPU-based architecture.
• Proficiency in C programming.
• Basic working knowledge of RS-232, EPROM, SRAM, Flash Memory, and related technologies.
• Hands-on experience with microcontroller or embedded system programming (preferred).
• Excellent debugging skills.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in both English and Vietnamese.
Tại Flexxource Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
