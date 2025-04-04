Tuyển Embedded Engineer/Lập trình nhúng FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Group, is a leading global IT service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With 33,000+ employees in 88 offices across 30 countries, we serve 1,100+ clients, including 96 Fortune 500 companies.

We believe diversity fuels innovation and strive to create an inclusive workplace where talents of all backgrounds thrive. We welcome expatriates and international professionals to bring fresh perspectives and help shape the future of technology.

JOB OVERVIEW

We are looking for a skilled C++ Linux Embedded Engineer to work on the development of a Dash Cam system. The role involves working primarily with Linux and C++ on hardware platforms with SoC and Syscon. The engineer will develop and optimize software that integrates with D-bus Communication, SPI, WiFi communication, and streaming capabilities, ensuring robust performance and reliability.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Develop and maintain embedded software for Dash Cam devices running on Linux with C++ Programming Language.

• Implement and optimize system-level features, including Power Control, G Sensor, Log System History, PWM, …, and process management.