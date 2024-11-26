Tuyển Software Engineer XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
Mức lương
10 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 8 Tòa nhà Hoa Cương, số 18 ngõ 11 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu
Develop apps for e-commerce platforms Shopify/ WooCommerce.
Shopify
Deliver high-quality products on schedule.
Communicating and reporting work progress to the manager.
Collaborate with the team to enhance/add features to the apps based on personal insights.
Supporting colleagues in completing the product together.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary (negotiable based on experience);
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
