Tuyển Software Engineer XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 8 Tòa nhà Hoa Cương, số 18 ngõ 11 Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

Develop apps for e-commerce platforms Shopify/ WooCommerce.

Deliver high-quality products on schedule.

Communicating and reporting work progress to the manager.

Collaborate with the team to enhance/add features to the apps based on personal insights.

Supporting colleagues in completing the product together.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

FE: Proficient in ReactJS.

BE: Proficient in PHP - Laravel.

At least one year of practical project experience with the mentioned technologies.

Proficient in using Git.

Solid understanding of MySQL or NoSQL databases.

Experience with front-end technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript frameworks (jQuery, Vue.js, Bootstrap)

Knowledge Shopify, Shopify theme, liquid,...

Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (negotiable based on experience);

Working from Monday - Friday, 8 AM- 5 PM, no OT;

Performance bonus, 13th- month salary, public holidays bonus ( 30/4, 1/5, 2/9,1/1); bonus for Excellent Employee and Excellent Team;

Comprehensive insurance package including social, health, unemployment, and Bao Viet care insurance;

Work performance review 2 times/ year (in May and November);

01 hour paid leave per day for women having children under 12 months;

Annual health check;

12 - 18 days full paid leave/year;

A Learning budget up to 25 million VND per

Yearly company trip and year-end party, quarterly team building and Sports Clubs;

Men’s Day, Women’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival and other benefits under the provisions of the company;

Working in a product development environment, owning the product in charge, participating in the process of bringing ideas, improving product innovation

Nice working space with young, dynamic & friendly colleagues and free coffee, tea, and drinks.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.