Tuyển Software Engineer The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/08/2025
Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City

Mức lương
500 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Century Tower, Times City, P. Minh Khai, Vĩnh Tuy, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD

1. Assist development merchandisers with sample arrangements and delivery date/price negotiations based on order requirements to help bring in orders.
2. Check quantities and delivery dates for items to be purchased based on client orders; complete purchase requisitions accurately in system.
3. Maintain material supply schedules; keep close contact with suppliers to follow up on statuses. Update information timely with merchandisers/supervisors to increase efficiency and raise quality of deliveries to factories.
4. Handle fabric abnormalities reported by factories; discuss with suppliers and merchandisers/supervisors, or consult related departments in order to come up with the best solutions.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in relevant business field;
- Trained in the garment industry
- Priority: 25 - 35 years old;
- English fluently; Chinese language proficiency is preferred
- Careful and flexible, proactive and self-demanding;
- Good with figures and time management;

Tại The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Unit 03, Tầng 12A, Tòa Century Tower, số 458 Minh Khai, Phường Vĩnh Tuy, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

