Tuyển Software Engineer The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

1. Assist development merchandisers with sample arrangements and delivery date/price negotiations based on order requirements to help bring in orders.

2. Check quantities and delivery dates for items to be purchased based on client orders; complete purchase requisitions accurately in system.

3. Maintain material supply schedules; keep close contact with suppliers to follow up on statuses. Update information timely with merchandisers/supervisors to increase efficiency and raise quality of deliveries to factories.

4. Handle fabric abnormalities reported by factories; discuss with suppliers and merchandisers/supervisors, or consult related departments in order to come up with the best solutions.