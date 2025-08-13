Tuyển Software Engineer The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City
- Hà Nội: Century Tower, Times City, P. Minh Khai, Vĩnh Tuy, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
1. Assist development merchandisers with sample arrangements and delivery date/price negotiations based on order requirements to help bring in orders.
2. Check quantities and delivery dates for items to be purchased based on client orders; complete purchase requisitions accurately in system.
3. Maintain material supply schedules; keep close contact with suppliers to follow up on statuses. Update information timely with merchandisers/supervisors to increase efficiency and raise quality of deliveries to factories.
4. Handle fabric abnormalities reported by factories; discuss with suppliers and merchandisers/supervisors, or consult related departments in order to come up with the best solutions.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Trained in the garment industry
- Priority: 25 - 35 years old;
- English fluently; Chinese language proficiency is preferred
- Careful and flexible, proactive and self-demanding;
- Good with figures and time management;
Tại The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI