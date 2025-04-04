Tuyển Game Developer Công ty TNHH 360 Holdings Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu

Công ty TNHH 360 Holdings Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/05/2025
Game Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Developer Tại Công ty TNHH 360 Holdings Group

Mức lương
35 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường số 39 Hiệp Bình Chánh, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Developer Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu

Design, develop, and deploy casual games using Unity or Cocos for multiple platforms (iOS, Android and web).
Collaborate with designers and artists to implement engaging gameplay mechanics, UI/UX elements, and game flow.
Optimize game performance, memory usage, and loading times to ensure smooth and enjoyable gameplay on various devices.
Debug, test, and maintain code to ensure a bug-free user experience.
Keep up with industry trends and integrate new technologies, tools, and techniques to continuously improve our games.
Participate in brainstorming sessions to contribute ideas for new games, features, and improvements.
Implement and integrate third-party plugins and SDKs for analytics, ads, and other game services.
Work within an Agile environment, participating in sprints and completing tasks on time.
Additional Tasks: Undertake other responsibilities as assigned by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Game Developer with a portfolio of completed projects, particularly in the casual gaming genre.
Proficiency in Unity (C#) or Cocos (Javascript / Typescript / C++) with at least 2+ years of experience.
Proficient in English
Solid understanding of game physics, mechanics, and UI/UX design for casual games.
Experience with 2D/3D graphics and animations in Unity or Cocos is a plus.
Knowledge of mobile game optimization techniques for web and mobile platforms.
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
Experience with monetization strategies (in-app purchases, ads) is a plus.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team, with excellent communication skills.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and JIRA or other project management tools.
Basic knowledge of networking and multiplayer game development.
Experience in shader programming and visual effects creation.
Knowledge of backend technologies and server-side logic for game features.
Passion for gaming and understanding of the casual gaming market.

Tại Công ty TNHH 360 Holdings Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Employee Support: Assistance with accommodation, living expenses, and work visa procurement for all staff.
Home Visit Support: Financial assistance for employees to visit home fourth a year.
Competitive Salary: A salary package that reflects your skills, experience, and contributions to the company.
Essential Equipment: Provision of necessary work equipment, including a MacBook and iPhone.
Development: Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional training.
Holiday Bonus: A holiday and New Year bonus to recognize your hard work and dedication.
Inclusive Environment: A professional, dynamic, and inclusive workplace culture that fosters collaboration and innovation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH 360 Holdings Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH 360 Holdings Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 39, phường Hiệp Bình Chánh, Thủ Đúc

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

