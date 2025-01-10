Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Tại Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 3/2 Tân Thới Nhất 18, Phường Tân Thới Nhất, Quận 12, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

We are looking for a Project Supervisor & Engineer to supervise and coordinate all installations and product maintenance of our ventilation products. You will be responsible for ensuring all installations are completed efficiently and securely – safety in the workplace is the most important requirement to us. You will be in charge of understanding the technical aspects of our products, and must maintain the quality of it before delivering it to the customer site. Furthermore, you will also be involved with the designing our ventilation solutions to be presented to the customer. You will work directly with our clients who are some of the most well-known and prestigious companies in Vietnam with high standard requirements.
Project Supervisor & Engineer
• Fully understand and be able to explain technical aspect of all product models, including every part and item, the method of installation for all site area types, how each motor/drive type functions, the safety and performance features and how they work, etc.
• Supervise our product installations and ensure that each project conforms to the safety requirements and time schedule, making sure that the project is in line with the scope, quality, plan, and budget.
• Consult management and the customer on the best recommended solution for each project, especially regarding the technical/structural aspects of our products and the installation.
• Be able to design and produce the plan drawings of our recommended solutions, and present them effectively and clearly to customers.
• Resolve all matters that follow installation mistakes, product defects, product warranty claims, etc.
• Carry out any after-sales service and maintenance as required by the customer.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Waterline Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 3/2 Tân Thới Nhất 18, Phường Tân Thới Nhất, Quận 12

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giam-sat-du-an-cong-trinh-thi-cong-thu-nhap-500-1-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job304073
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ CƠ ĐIỆN 3D
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ CƠ ĐIỆN 3D làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ CƠ ĐIỆN 3D
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Kỹ Thuật Thăng Tiến
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty CP Kỹ Thuật Thăng Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty CP Kỹ Thuật Thăng Tiến
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI QUẢNG CÁO THIÊN ƯNG
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI QUẢNG CÁO THIÊN ƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI QUẢNG CÁO THIÊN ƯNG
Hạn nộp: 22/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Việt Mỹ
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Việt Mỹ làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Việt Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
An Giang Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đức Bảo
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty Cổ Phần Đức Bảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đức Bảo
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Minh Quân
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Minh Quân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Minh Quân
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT & XÂY DỰNG CÔNG MINH
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT & XÂY DỰNG CÔNG MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT & XÂY DỰNG CÔNG MINH
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ CƠ ĐIỆN 3D
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ CƠ ĐIỆN 3D làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ CƠ ĐIỆN 3D
Hạn nộp: 14/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Kỹ Thuật Thăng Tiến
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty CP Kỹ Thuật Thăng Tiến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty CP Kỹ Thuật Thăng Tiến
Hạn nộp: 10/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm JobsGO Recruit
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
JobsGO Recruit
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI QUẢNG CÁO THIÊN ƯNG
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI QUẢNG CÁO THIÊN ƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI QUẢNG CÁO THIÊN ƯNG
Hạn nộp: 22/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Việt Mỹ
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Việt Mỹ làm việc tại An Giang thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Việt Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
An Giang Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đức Bảo
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty Cổ Phần Đức Bảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đức Bảo
Hạn nộp: 19/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Minh Quân
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Minh Quân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Dịch Vụ Minh Quân
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT & XÂY DỰNG CÔNG MINH
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT & XÂY DỰNG CÔNG MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NỘI THẤT & XÂY DỰNG CÔNG MINH
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất