Tuyển Giáo viên tiểu học Spring Hill Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 2,200 USD

Spring Hill Education
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Spring Hill Education

Giáo viên tiểu học

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiểu học Tại Spring Hill Education

Mức lương
700 - 2,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11

- 15 Đường Trần Ngọc Diện, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiểu học Với Mức Lương 700 - 2,200 USD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
To ensure a high quality service is consistently maintained in all areas and aspects of the preschool provision.
To ensure an inclusive environment is developed for all children, regardless of race, abilities, beliefs and values. The environment will foster children’s safety, security, positive relationships, be challenging, warm and caring. You will build positive, reciprocal, and caring relationships with parents.
To act as a positive role model, to be an active member, while conveying respect and guidance to other colleagues.

Với Mức Lương 700 - 2,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

For the Preschool Teacher:
In relation to the program:
Working in the programming, planning, implantation and reflection of the program in consultation with the Lead Teacher
Working in the implementation of our curriculum framework
Working in the planning and preparing of the inside and outside environment, setting up of interest areas, preparing and cleaning and disinfecting of equipment and resources used in the room

Tại Spring Hill Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Spring Hill Education

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Spring Hill Education

Spring Hill Education

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11-13 Trần Ngọc Diện, phường Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

