Tuyển Giáo viên tiểu học Spring Hill Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 2,200 USD

Mức lương 700 - 2,200 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 11 - 15 Đường Trần Ngọc Diện, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiểu học Với Mức Lương 700 - 2,200 USD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

To ensure a high quality service is consistently maintained in all areas and aspects of the preschool provision.

To ensure an inclusive environment is developed for all children, regardless of race, abilities, beliefs and values. The environment will foster children’s safety, security, positive relationships, be challenging, warm and caring. You will build positive, reciprocal, and caring relationships with parents.

To act as a positive role model, to be an active member, while conveying respect and guidance to other colleagues.

Với Mức Lương 700 - 2,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

For the Preschool Teacher:

In relation to the program:

Working in the programming, planning, implantation and reflection of the program in consultation with the Lead Teacher

Working in the implementation of our curriculum framework

Working in the planning and preparing of the inside and outside environment, setting up of interest areas, preparing and cleaning and disinfecting of equipment and resources used in the room

