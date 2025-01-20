Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Bookkeeping Catch Up - USA Accounting làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 400 USD

Mức lương Từ 400 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 2, 9 Đường 29, khu dân cư, Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD

BookkeepingCatchUp.com is an accounting firm based in the US and we are looking to expand our marketing team with a graphic designer and website designer. Applying to this position would mean you have expertise in vector illustration, 2d graphic design and the ability to create websites in visual editors such as offered by Wix.com. Creativity is a must but so is the ability to work with tight deadlines.

Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Spoken and Written English-language proficiency.

- Create visually appealing graphics for digital and print materials (especially website content).

- Expert in the use online website editor such as Wix.

- Stay updated on design and video editing trends.

- Manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.

- Expert in Adobe Creative Suite's Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, etc. or Figma

- Able to efficiently collaborate with team members.

Tại Bookkeeping Catch Up - USA Accounting Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bookkeeping Catch Up - USA Accounting

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin