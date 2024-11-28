Tuyển Kế Toán Thuế thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 1B, 116
- 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 06, Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Support the head of the accounting/tax service department to perform the following tasks:
- Prepare accounting/tax books for Vietnamese and Foreign clients
- Consult on tax and accounting issues in Vietnam for clients
- Work management: meeting with clients, planning, organizing service implementation
- Prepare financial statements/tax reports and send reports to clients
- Check and review financial statements / tax reports periodically for clients
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated in Accounting, Finance, Tax major
- Have good knowledge of Vietnamese accounting and tax system
- Experience in accounting / tax services at accounting service companies
- Able to guide subordinates to complete the tasks for clients under the guidance of superiors
- At least 3-4 years of experience in accounting/tax services
- Eager to learn
- Long-term working with the company
- English CV is preferred
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Have the opportunity to be trained in Japanese and trained in Japan
- Other benefits according to company policy
- Annual company trip
- Regular training
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
