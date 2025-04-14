Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 750 USD

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 750 USD

Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/05/2025
Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia

Kế toán tổng hợp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia

Mức lương
500 - 750 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 227 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, District 3, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 500 - 750 USD

1. Inventory accounting
- Double entry & monitor inventory transactions, perform landed cost calculations.
- Review & correct sales order, bill VAT invoices & process related accounting vouchers for stock movement of fitness, sports construction & parts sales.
- Perform monthly reconciliation between goods movement transactions, inventory accounts vs COGs.
- Take part in monthly physical inventory count & reconcile inventory accounts to the general ledger/balance sheet.
- Develop inventory analysis reports and issue free stock reports to management.
- Coordinate with logistic supervisor to control ordering, PO & shipments arrived in order to manage inventory at optimal level of fast moving items for all brands vs sales plan/forecast
- Ensure compliance with internal control guidelines related to inventory management vs sales practice & assist with improvement in internal controls related to inventory & logistic management.
2. AR/aging report Collection follow ups & control:
- Monitor sales policy & commercial terms applied to customers to make sure that they are complied with the company policy procedures (payment, delivery, warranty...)
- Manage accounts receivable from customers and produce AR/Aging reports at the end of each month (by the 6-8th) and keep upated on weekly basic.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 750 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia

Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 227 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-tong-hop-thu-nhap-500-750-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job354655
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 108 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 108 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ ĐẦU TƯ KỲ QUANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ ĐẦU TƯ KỲ QUANG
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH OQR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH OQR
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI KỸ THUẬT DỊCH VỤ ONE AND ONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI KỸ THUẬT DỊCH VỤ ONE AND ONE
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần PGT SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH WORLD ROAD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH WORLD ROAD
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM VIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM VIT
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV LADOSPICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV LADOSPICE
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Lewu Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Lewu Tech
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH TM DV MB Regentox VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH TM DV MB Regentox VIỆT NAM
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Du Lịch Nam Thiên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Du Lịch Nam Thiên
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBALSTEEL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GLOBALSTEEL VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Năng Lượng Hà Thiên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Năng Lượng Hà Thiên
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH BONA MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BONA MEDIA
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MBB RETAIL
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Nu Nest làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Nu Nest
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ FUSION TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ FUSION TECHNOLOGY
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MT GROUP
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG NỘI THẤT THIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG NỘI THẤT THIÊN
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 18 USD CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
1 - 18 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NEWWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NEWWAY
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE WU GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE WU GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIANTY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Wander Compass làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Wander Compass
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH SUẤT ĂN CÔNG NGHIỆP THIÊN HÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SUẤT ĂN CÔNG NGHIỆP THIÊN HÀ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản A New Home làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất động sản A New Home
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH STEINBERG VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STEINBERG VIETNAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Đào Tạo Tư Vấn PDCA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đào Tạo Tư Vấn PDCA
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm