Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 750 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia
- Hồ Chí Minh: 227 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, District 3, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 500 - 750 USD
1. Inventory accounting
- Double entry & monitor inventory transactions, perform landed cost calculations.
- Review & correct sales order, bill VAT invoices & process related accounting vouchers for stock movement of fitness, sports construction & parts sales.
- Perform monthly reconciliation between goods movement transactions, inventory accounts vs COGs.
- Take part in monthly physical inventory count & reconcile inventory accounts to the general ledger/balance sheet.
- Develop inventory analysis reports and issue free stock reports to management.
- Coordinate with logistic supervisor to control ordering, PO & shipments arrived in order to manage inventory at optimal level of fast moving items for all brands vs sales plan/forecast
- Ensure compliance with internal control guidelines related to inventory management vs sales practice & assist with improvement in internal controls related to inventory & logistic management.
2. AR/aging report Collection follow ups & control:
- Monitor sales policy & commercial terms applied to customers to make sure that they are complied with the company policy procedures (payment, delivery, warranty...)
- Manage accounts receivable from customers and produce AR/Aging reports at the end of each month (by the 6-8th) and keep upated on weekly basic.
