Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Cty TNHH Sports Engineering And Recreation Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 750 USD

1. Inventory accounting

- Double entry & monitor inventory transactions, perform landed cost calculations.

- Review & correct sales order, bill VAT invoices & process related accounting vouchers for stock movement of fitness, sports construction & parts sales.

- Perform monthly reconciliation between goods movement transactions, inventory accounts vs COGs.

- Take part in monthly physical inventory count & reconcile inventory accounts to the general ledger/balance sheet.

- Develop inventory analysis reports and issue free stock reports to management.

- Coordinate with logistic supervisor to control ordering, PO & shipments arrived in order to manage inventory at optimal level of fast moving items for all brands vs sales plan/forecast

- Ensure compliance with internal control guidelines related to inventory management vs sales practice & assist with improvement in internal controls related to inventory & logistic management.

2. AR/aging report Collection follow ups & control:

- Monitor sales policy & commercial terms applied to customers to make sure that they are complied with the company policy procedures (payment, delivery, warranty...)

- Manage accounts receivable from customers and produce AR/Aging reports at the end of each month (by the 6-8th) and keep upated on weekly basic.