Tuyển Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam)

Kỹ sư kết cấu máy

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- |,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Responsibilities include:
- Designs of post-tensioning reinforced concrete structures
- Competent use of structural design methods, standards, codes, technical literature and software to enable the delivery of design.
- Ensuring design is carried out and reinforcement detailed in accordance with design standards, notes and specifications from Australian, British and American Standards.
- Collaboration with design manager and drafters to ensure all design and drafting is carried out in accordance with budgets and programmes.
- Incorporate any consultant drawings detailing slab features to prepare layout ready for tendons design.
- Provision of tendon design including design tendons layout and tendon profiles.
- Using sophisticated collaboration and control tools to ensure design capacity and quality.
- Correspond with the design manager regarding all changes in relation to the design.
- Receive comments from design manager and incorporate into design as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Civil/Structural)
- Compulsory in English
- Pre-stressed (post-tensioning) experiences are advantages but not necessary
- Design experience with reinforced concrete structures
- Design experience with post-tension reinforced concrete structures
- Computer literate - specific emphasis on using structural design software, MS - excel/Word, Adobe, AutoCAD
- Time management skill and ability to work independently
- Ability to work as part of a team and ability to manage the tasks to meet deadline.
- A pro-active response to pressure
- Ability to manage change and adapt to new procedures

Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Chế độ BHYT, BHXH, BHTN theo đúng quy định của nhà nước
Nghỉ phép có lương
15 ngày phép và 08 ngày bệnh + nghỉ lễ Tết
Đào tạo
Môi trường làm việc thân thiện

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 và 4, Tòa nhà Mekong Tower, 235-237-239-241 đường Cộng Hòa, Phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

