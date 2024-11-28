Tuyển Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Responsibilities include:

- Designs of post-tensioning reinforced concrete structures

- Competent use of structural design methods, standards, codes, technical literature and software to enable the delivery of design.

- Ensuring design is carried out and reinforcement detailed in accordance with design standards, notes and specifications from Australian, British and American Standards.

- Collaboration with design manager and drafters to ensure all design and drafting is carried out in accordance with budgets and programmes.

- Incorporate any consultant drawings detailing slab features to prepare layout ready for tendons design.

- Provision of tendon design including design tendons layout and tendon profiles.

- Using sophisticated collaboration and control tools to ensure design capacity and quality.

- Correspond with the design manager regarding all changes in relation to the design.

- Receive comments from design manager and incorporate into design as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Civil/Structural)

- Compulsory in English

- Pre-stressed (post-tensioning) experiences are advantages but not necessary

- Design experience with reinforced concrete structures

- Design experience with post-tension reinforced concrete structures

- Computer literate - specific emphasis on using structural design software, MS - excel/Word, Adobe, AutoCAD

- Time management skill and ability to work independently

- Ability to work as part of a team and ability to manage the tasks to meet deadline.

- A pro-active response to pressure

- Ability to manage change and adapt to new procedures

Tại Công Ty TNHH Enspan (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Chế độ BHYT, BHXH, BHTN theo đúng quy định của nhà nước

Nghỉ phép có lương

15 ngày phép và 08 ngày bệnh + nghỉ lễ Tết

Đào tạo

Môi trường làm việc thân thiện

