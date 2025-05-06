Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Công Ty TNHH Edson International làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Establishes priority of work for material inspection

• Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses on incoming and outgoing product for quality control.

• Ensure processes and best practices are in place to ensure lab is running in an efficient manner

• Provides leadership and direction to the QC team

• Checks, analyzes daily quality control reports and activity reports of quality control inspectors.

• Maintains files on all jobs run in the production

• Troubleshooting issues with existing technologies as well as customer challenges

• Notifies immediate supervisor in the event of serious problem affecting quality or production

• Develop the systems, people, and teamwork within the quality organization that are needed to continuously improve the quality management system. Support ISO 9001:2015 certification compliance

• Ensure proper documentation is obtained and Certificates of Analysis are provided as required.

• Ensure laboratory equipment and inventory levels for laboratory supplies are maintained.