Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Công Ty TNHH Edson International làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Edson International
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
Công Ty TNHH Edson International

Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Công Ty TNHH Edson International

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Establishes priority of work for material inspection
• Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses on incoming and outgoing product for quality control.
• Ensure processes and best practices are in place to ensure lab is running in an efficient manner
• Provides leadership and direction to the QC team
• Checks, analyzes daily quality control reports and activity reports of quality control inspectors.
• Maintains files on all jobs run in the production
• Troubleshooting issues with existing technologies as well as customer challenges
• Notifies immediate supervisor in the event of serious problem affecting quality or production
• Develop the systems, people, and teamwork within the quality organization that are needed to continuously improve the quality management system. Support ISO 9001:2015 certification compliance
• Ensure proper documentation is obtained and Certificates of Analysis are provided as required.
• Ensure laboratory equipment and inventory levels for laboratory supplies are maintained.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. 1 to 2 years of appropriate industry experience is an advantage
2. Experience utilizing laboratory testing equipment (color proofing methods, rub tester, C.O.F testing, viscosity testing, etc.)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Edson International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Edson International

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Edson International

Công Ty TNHH Edson International

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 17, Đường số 8, KCN Việt Nam - Singapore, TX. Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

