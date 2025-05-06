Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Công Ty TNHH Edson International làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Công Ty TNHH Edson International
- Bình Dương: Binh Duong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Establishes priority of work for material inspection
• Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses on incoming and outgoing product for quality control.
• Ensure processes and best practices are in place to ensure lab is running in an efficient manner
• Provides leadership and direction to the QC team
• Checks, analyzes daily quality control reports and activity reports of quality control inspectors.
• Maintains files on all jobs run in the production
• Troubleshooting issues with existing technologies as well as customer challenges
• Notifies immediate supervisor in the event of serious problem affecting quality or production
• Develop the systems, people, and teamwork within the quality organization that are needed to continuously improve the quality management system. Support ISO 9001:2015 certification compliance
• Ensure proper documentation is obtained and Certificates of Analysis are provided as required.
• Ensure laboratory equipment and inventory levels for laboratory supplies are maintained.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Experience utilizing laboratory testing equipment (color proofing methods, rub tester, C.O.F testing, viscosity testing, etc.)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Edson International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Edson International
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
