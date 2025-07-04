Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main Function:

- Manage overall production process (MFG section)

- Manage monthly production capacity & MHQ

- Manage monthly ECN

- Manage monthly MP process, SOP, LOB, kitting list

- Manpower deployment & optimization

- Manage and leading analysis activities

- Manage layout of line, workshop and factory

Scope of work:

- Check OQC/SI daily result. Analysis failure cause and execute action internally.

- Check the customer claim, analysis and reply customers.

- Control ECN and ensure all ECN is applied on time and successfully.

- Participate management, internal/external audit and customer meetings.

- Make layout plan, leading and execute layout plan.

- Make monthly, weekly report and submit to managers.

- Training, coaching engineer and resources deployment.

- Cultivate & practice 5S, Gemba, Genchi, Gembutsu, 3M (Muri, Mura, Muda), Kaizen, Innovation, Poka-Yoke