Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd
- Hà Nam: Phường Đại Cương, thị xã Kim Bảng, Tỉnh Hà Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main Function:
- Manage overall production process (MFG section)
- Manage monthly production capacity & MHQ
- Manage monthly ECN
- Manage monthly MP process, SOP, LOB, kitting list
- Manpower deployment & optimization
- Manage and leading analysis activities
- Manage layout of line, workshop and factory
Scope of work:
- Check OQC/SI daily result. Analysis failure cause and execute action internally.
- Check the customer claim, analysis and reply customers.
- Control ECN and ensure all ECN is applied on time and successfully.
- Participate management, internal/external audit and customer meetings.
- Make layout plan, leading and execute layout plan.
- Make monthly, weekly report and submit to managers.
- Training, coaching engineer and resources deployment.
- Cultivate & practice 5S, Gemba, Genchi, Gembutsu, 3M (Muri, Mura, Muda), Kaizen, Innovation, Poka-Yoke
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd
