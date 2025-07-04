Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/08/2025
Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd

Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Phường Đại Cương, thị xã Kim Bảng, Tỉnh Hà Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Main Function:
- Manage overall production process (MFG section)
- Manage monthly production capacity & MHQ
- Manage monthly ECN
- Manage monthly MP process, SOP, LOB, kitting list
- Manpower deployment & optimization
- Manage and leading analysis activities
- Manage layout of line, workshop and factory
Scope of work:
- Check OQC/SI daily result. Analysis failure cause and execute action internally.
- Check the customer claim, analysis and reply customers.
- Control ECN and ensure all ECN is applied on time and successfully.
- Participate management, internal/external audit and customer meetings.
- Make layout plan, leading and execute layout plan.
- Make monthly, weekly report and submit to managers.
- Training, coaching engineer and resources deployment.
- Cultivate & practice 5S, Gemba, Genchi, Gembutsu, 3M (Muri, Mura, Muda), Kaizen, Innovation, Poka-Yoke

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd

Anam Electronics Vietnam Co.,ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Dong Van IV Industrial Zone, Kim Bang, Ha Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

