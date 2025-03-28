Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Coats Phong Phu
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Coats Phong Phu

Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Coats Phong Phu

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt May Phố Nối B (cũ), Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role Purpose
The position is to ensure the H&S compliance in lab activities, to enhance the effectiveness of management and coordination of all laboratory operations and processes to deliver high quality and service of all request types and recipe development and to drive the continuous improvement of all laboratory KPIs to deliver customers expectation.
Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities
- Ensure dyehouse & dyelab operations comply to Coats global policy/procedure in all H&S regulations, technical aspects of colour systems management and all global SOPs are well followed.
- Continually drive productivity and efficiency improvement in all areas of laboratory operations (as measured by KPIs such as sample queues, recipe mapping lead-time, attempts per shade, lab to bulk reproducibility, LpMpD, etc) through regular review, data analysis and lean six sigma projects.
- Monitor, analyse and drive the continuous improvement of lab to bulk reproducibility, colour quality of new recipes and coordinate with bulk dyehouse team to ensure that the highest levels of lab to bulk reproducibility are maintained.
- Manage and develop lab team, ensure optimal allocation of trained resources and processes within the laboratory to achieve service lead times and KPI targets. Deliver required training to the team to ensure laboratory staffs to achieve and maintain a high level of technical capability through the provision of ongoing training, technical support and performance assessment and feedback.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Coats Phong Phu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coats Phong Phu

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Coats Phong Phu

Coats Phong Phu

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 8th Floor, Cantavil Premier Building No.1 Song Hanh Hanoi Highway, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC, Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

