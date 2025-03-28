Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Coats Phong Phu
- Hưng Yên: KCN Dệt May Phố Nối B (cũ), Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role Purpose
The position is to ensure the H&S compliance in lab activities, to enhance the effectiveness of management and coordination of all laboratory operations and processes to deliver high quality and service of all request types and recipe development and to drive the continuous improvement of all laboratory KPIs to deliver customers expectation.
Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities
- Ensure dyehouse & dyelab operations comply to Coats global policy/procedure in all H&S regulations, technical aspects of colour systems management and all global SOPs are well followed.
- Continually drive productivity and efficiency improvement in all areas of laboratory operations (as measured by KPIs such as sample queues, recipe mapping lead-time, attempts per shade, lab to bulk reproducibility, LpMpD, etc) through regular review, data analysis and lean six sigma projects.
- Monitor, analyse and drive the continuous improvement of lab to bulk reproducibility, colour quality of new recipes and coordinate with bulk dyehouse team to ensure that the highest levels of lab to bulk reproducibility are maintained.
- Manage and develop lab team, ensure optimal allocation of trained resources and processes within the laboratory to achieve service lead times and KPI targets. Deliver required training to the team to ensure laboratory staffs to achieve and maintain a high level of technical capability through the provision of ongoing training, technical support and performance assessment and feedback.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Coats Phong Phu Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coats Phong Phu
