Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Công Ty TNHH Avient Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Avient Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Avient Việt Nam

Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Công Ty TNHH Avient Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: 03 VSIP đường số 02 KCN Việt Nam – Singapore, Phường Bình Hòa, Thành phố Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We would like to seek for a Lab Technician position as following requirements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Age 25 -35
- Colleges or University Degree in Chemical field
- Fluent English is an advantage & fair computer skills.
- Being diligent & willing to work 3 rotating shifts; overtime; patient & optimistic.
- Being able to join team works as well as to work independently.
- Candidate should be able to grasp the principle to operate simple machines. One having experience in color matching is preferred.
- Preferred candidate to live in Binh Duong.
***Benefit:
• Negotiated salary, shift allowance and overtime
• 13th month salary and bonus
• Annual health examination
• Statutory insurance and additional in-patient, out-patient insurance

Tại Công Ty TNHH Avient Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Avient Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Avient Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Avient Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 03 VSIP đường số 02 KCN Việt Nam – Singapore, Phường Bình Hòa, Thành phố Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

