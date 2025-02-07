Tuyển Lập trình viên ERP Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên ERP Tại Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: Nhà xưởng số 1, 2, 3 và 4 đường Tiên Phong số 9, KCN Mapletree Bình Dương, P. Hòa Phú, Thủ Dầu Một
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên ERP Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
OBJECTIVE OF THE ROLE:
- Responsible for maintaining ERP application, deep understanding of demands of factory in VN, working in a shared service center with European ERP-team.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
The successful candidate is expected to fulfill his/her tasks outlined as to:
- User-administration in ERP software
- First-level and second-level support for key-user
- Adjust reports, dashboards… and maintain PLM software as shared service center with European ERP-team
- Description and documentation of new demands especially for production / logistics / purchasing to be implemented by ERP software engineers
- Other tasks assigned by Directors
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have at least 5 years’ experience working in a similar function.
Tại Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
