Tuyển Lập trình viên ERP Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam

Lập trình viên ERP

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Nhà xưởng số 1, 2, 3 và 4 đường Tiên Phong số 9, KCN Mapletree Bình Dương, P. Hòa Phú, Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên ERP Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

OBJECTIVE OF THE ROLE:
- Responsible for maintaining ERP application, deep understanding of demands of factory in VN, working in a shared service center with European ERP-team.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
The successful candidate is expected to fulfill his/her tasks outlined as to:
- User-administration in ERP software
- First-level and second-level support for key-user
- Adjust reports, dashboards… and maintain PLM software as shared service center with European ERP-team
- Description and documentation of new demands especially for production / logistics / purchasing to be implemented by ERP software engineers
- Other tasks assigned by Directors

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Have at least 5 years’ experience working in a similar function.

Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam

Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng số 1, 2, 3 và 4 đường Tiên Phong số 9, KCN Mapletree Bình Dương, Phường Hòa Phú, Thành Phố Thủ Dầu Một, Tỉnh Bình Dương

