Tuyển Lập trình viên ERP Modelleisenbahn Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

OBJECTIVE OF THE ROLE:

- Responsible for maintaining ERP application, deep understanding of demands of factory in VN, working in a shared service center with European ERP-team.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The successful candidate is expected to fulfill his/her tasks outlined as to:

- User-administration in ERP software

- First-level and second-level support for key-user

- Adjust reports, dashboards… and maintain PLM software as shared service center with European ERP-team

- Description and documentation of new demands especially for production / logistics / purchasing to be implemented by ERP software engineers

- Other tasks assigned by Directors