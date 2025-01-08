Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Division: Consumer Banking Division

Division:

Department: Digital & Data Team

Department:

Reporting line: Head of Digital & Data team

Reporting line:

Main tasks:

• Design, develop, and maintain backend services and APIs using Java and Spring.

• Collaborate with cross-functional and multinational teams to define, build, and enhance customer facing features for users.

• Evaluating and implementing new tools and process frameworks to enhance development efficiency.

• Work as part of an Agile Development Scrum Team.

• Write SOLID, testable, and maintainable code, ensuring high-quality standards are met.

• Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.

• Managing and coordinating outsourcing task if needed.

Key performance index

Non-financial Aspect

Successful candidates must be creative, collaborative, and have clear logic, while completing high-quality work under tight deadlines.