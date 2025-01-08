Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Cathay United Bank
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Division: Consumer Banking Division
Department: Digital & Data Team
Reporting line: Head of Digital & Data team
Main tasks:
• Design, develop, and maintain backend services and APIs using Java and Spring.
• Collaborate with cross-functional and multinational teams to define, build, and enhance customer facing features for users.
• Evaluating and implementing new tools and process frameworks to enhance development efficiency.
• Work as part of an Agile Development Scrum Team.
• Write SOLID, testable, and maintainable code, ensuring high-quality standards are met.
• Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.
• Managing and coordinating outsourcing task if needed.
Key performance index
Non-financial Aspect
Successful candidates must be creative, collaborative, and have clear logic, while completing high-quality work under tight deadlines.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Cathay United Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cathay United Bank
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
