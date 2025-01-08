Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Cathay United Bank
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Cathay United Bank

Lập trình viên Java

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Cathay United Bank

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Division: Consumer Banking Division
Division:
Department: Digital & Data Team
Department:
Reporting line: Head of Digital & Data team
Reporting line:
Main tasks:
• Design, develop, and maintain backend services and APIs using Java and Spring.
• Collaborate with cross-functional and multinational teams to define, build, and enhance customer facing features for users.
• Evaluating and implementing new tools and process frameworks to enhance development efficiency.
• Work as part of an Agile Development Scrum Team.
• Write SOLID, testable, and maintainable code, ensuring high-quality standards are met.
• Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.
• Managing and coordinating outsourcing task if needed.
Key performance index
Non-financial Aspect
Successful candidates must be creative, collaborative, and have clear logic, while completing high-quality work under tight deadlines.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Cathay United Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cathay United Bank

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Cathay United Bank

Cathay United Bank

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Taipei, Taiwan

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-java-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job307095
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Softflex LLC
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Softflex LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Softflex LLC
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alpaca Solutions
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Alpaca Solutions
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,200 USD
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 3,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Datawings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Datawings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 950 USD
Datawings
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 750 - 950 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,300 USD
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 95 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Softflex LLC
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Softflex LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Softflex LLC
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alpaca Solutions
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Alpaca Solutions
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,200 USD
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 3,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Datawings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Datawings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 950 USD
Datawings
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 750 - 950 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,300 USD
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty Cổ phần Phần Mềm Hoàn Cầu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ phần Phần Mềm Hoàn Cầu
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3 USD CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS
2,000 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Phan & Gruschka GbR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD Phan & Gruschka GbR
1,000 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận GTV VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH Clever Creations Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD Công Ty TNHH Clever Creations Tech
500 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Capgemini Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cathay United Bank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Shinhan Vietnam Finance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Shinhan Vietnam Finance
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty TNHH TechHub Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH TechHub Việt Nam
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Công Ty TNHH GVI HCM
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH ENVISION EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH ENVISION EDUCATION
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty TNHH AgileTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AgileTech Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,300 - 2,300 USD CÔNG TY TNHH METADATA SOLUTIONS
1,300 - 2,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH Clever Creations Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 15 USD Công Ty TNHH Clever Creations Tech
500 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hitachi Digital Services
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietcap Securities Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hitachi Digital Services
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Phần mềm Siten làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD Công ty Phần mềm Siten
2 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Rem Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 18 USD Rem Vietnam Co.,ltd
500 - 18 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,200 USD FPT Software
Tới 3,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,300 USD NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Trên 1,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Datawings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 950 USD Datawings
750 - 950 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,200 USD FPT Software
Tới 3,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Alpaca Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm