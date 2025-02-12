Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH ENVISION EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

• Provide administrative support to the principal, including managing the principal’s calendar, scheduling meetings, and handling correspondence.

• Serve as the point of contact between the principal and faculty, staff, students, and parents.

• Prepare reports, documents and edit for the principal.

• Help organize and maintain the principal’s office.

• Maintain school records, ensuring all documents are up-to-date and compliant with school policies.

• Handle visitor inquiries and ensure they are directed to the appropriate staff members.

• Oversee and support administrative duties in the office and ensure that the school is operating smoothly.

• In charge of school and hotline phone/ landline to support parents and solve the incidents or respond parents’ queries, transfer the info/ notice to other relevant people instantly.

• Monitor monthly attendance record sheet for payroll process.

• Bus monitoring responsibility

• Perform other duties as required by the principal.