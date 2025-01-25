Tuyển Lập trình viên Java GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Java GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GTV VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/03/2025
GTV VIETNAM

Lập trình viên Java

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại GTV VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking skilled back-end developers (all experienced levels) to join our team and contribute to delivering high-quality products.
Key Responsibilities:
• Analyze business requirements, define technical specifications, and design robust solutions.
• Lead the development life cycle, serving as a key resource in identifying and evaluating business development opportunities.
• Assess and communicate technical risks, ensuring applications are delivered on time and to the highest quality standards.
• Lead user story grooming sessions and sprint planning sessions following release timelines.
• Develop, maintain, and enhance backend code to ensure the stability and functionality of web applications.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:
• at least 3 years of experience in software development using Java.
• Proficiency in Java 8/11, Spring Boot, NoSQL, MongoDB, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Test Driven Development (TDD).

Tại GTV VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GTV VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GTV VIETNAM

GTV VIETNAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HR Department

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

