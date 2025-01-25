Tuyển Lập trình viên Java GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking skilled back-end developers (all experienced levels) to join our team and contribute to delivering high-quality products.

Key Responsibilities:

• Analyze business requirements, define technical specifications, and design robust solutions.

• Lead the development life cycle, serving as a key resource in identifying and evaluating business development opportunities.

• Assess and communicate technical risks, ensuring applications are delivered on time and to the highest quality standards.

• Lead user story grooming sessions and sprint planning sessions following release timelines.

• Develop, maintain, and enhance backend code to ensure the stability and functionality of web applications.