Tuyển Lập trình viên Java GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại GTV VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking skilled back-end developers (all experienced levels) to join our team and contribute to delivering high-quality products.
Key Responsibilities:
• Analyze business requirements, define technical specifications, and design robust solutions.
• Lead the development life cycle, serving as a key resource in identifying and evaluating business development opportunities.
• Assess and communicate technical risks, ensuring applications are delivered on time and to the highest quality standards.
• Lead user story grooming sessions and sprint planning sessions following release timelines.
• Develop, maintain, and enhance backend code to ensure the stability and functionality of web applications.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• at least 3 years of experience in software development using Java.
• Proficiency in Java 8/11, Spring Boot, NoSQL, MongoDB, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Test Driven Development (TDD).
Tại GTV VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GTV VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI