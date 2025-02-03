Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Phan & Gruschka GbR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Phan & Gruschka GbR
- Hà Nội: Remote, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD
About us
DeViLink Consulting connects skilled software engineers in Vietnam with European partners to develop cutting-edge software products and IT solutions. We believe in teamwork, quality, and innovation to create impactful digital experiences.
Our client
Our client is a long-established, family-owned company from Germany that has been
dedicated to creating child-friendly products and experiences for many decades. Operating on
a global scale, they remain committed to sustainable values and enriching children’s lives
through playful, high-quality solutions. This role is a full-time position, available remotely from
Vietnam, and directly hired through our local partner company, ensuring local employment
benefits and a seamless hiring process.
Help shape the future for children together with our client. Welcome to the playground of a
family-oriented company!
What are you waiting for? Apply now and become part of this success story!
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Phan & Gruschka GbR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Phan & Gruschka GbR
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI