Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Phan & Gruschka GbR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Phan & Gruschka GbR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Phan & Gruschka GbR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Phan & Gruschka GbR

Lập trình viên Java

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Phan & Gruschka GbR

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Remote, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD

About us
DeViLink Consulting connects skilled software engineers in Vietnam with European partners to develop cutting-edge software products and IT solutions. We believe in teamwork, quality, and innovation to create impactful digital experiences.
Our client
Our client is a long-established, family-owned company from Germany that has been
dedicated to creating child-friendly products and experiences for many decades. Operating on
a global scale, they remain committed to sustainable values and enriching children’s lives
through playful, high-quality solutions. This role is a full-time position, available remotely from
Vietnam, and directly hired through our local partner company, ensuring local employment
benefits and a seamless hiring process.
Help shape the future for children together with our client. Welcome to the playground of a
family-oriented company!
What are you waiting for? Apply now and become part of this success story!

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Phan & Gruschka GbR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Phan & Gruschka GbR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Phan & Gruschka GbR

Phan & Gruschka GbR

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Yen Ngoc Phan

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-java-thu-nhap-1-000-2-500-thang-tai-ha-noi-job289077
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Softflex LLC
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Softflex LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Softflex LLC
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alpaca Solutions
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Alpaca Solutions
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,200 USD
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 3,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Datawings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Datawings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 950 USD
Datawings
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 750 - 950 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,300 USD
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Softflex LLC
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Softflex LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Softflex LLC
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Alpaca Solutions
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Alpaca Solutions
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 3,200 USD
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 3,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
NICE INFO VIETNAM CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Datawings
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Datawings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 750 - 950 USD
Datawings
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 750 - 950 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,300 USD
NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUỐC TẾ VIỆT NAM (VIB)
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,300 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY TNHH NEO TALENT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NEO TALENT
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOPEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOPEN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 26 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
22 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Techcom Securities (Tcbs) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD Techcom Securities (Tcbs)
1,000 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 36 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
18 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 36 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
17 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty TNHH AgileTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH AgileTech Việt Nam
10 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Đông Nam Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Đông Nam Á
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH Townsoft Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Townsoft Vina
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công Ty TNHH Townsoft Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Townsoft Vina
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Techcom Securities (Tcbs) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 25 USD Techcom Securities (Tcbs)
1 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Synnex FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Phát triển Koolsoft
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java TNHH Pirago Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TNHH Pirago Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 35 USD Navigos Search's Client
3 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hitachi Digital Services
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ SOLID làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ SOLID
14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Hitachi Digital Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hitachi Digital Services
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
20 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Công ty Cổ phần Giải Pháp Thiên Hoàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải Pháp Thiên Hoàng
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
25 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY TNHH DXGLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DXGLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Java CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm