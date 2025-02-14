Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Navigos Search

Lập trình viên Java

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:
We are looking for Fullstack Talents to join our highly motivated hard working & playing work directly with product team (planner, technical leaders, designer, engineers…) to figure out user’s needs, problems; expectations to contribute ideas & solution as well as to realize/ resolve them.
• Deliver outputs with expected quality, speed, compliance in order to bring the best values to product/service’s end users
• Mentor or coach junior members if needed to achieve a certain level of competency or performance to meet project’s objectives

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Senior developer with more than 3 years of experience in software/web development
3 years of experience
• NodeJs/JAVA as Backend
- 2+ years of experience with or proficiency with NodeJs, TypeScript/JAVA
NodeJs, TypeScript/JAVA
- Experience with using Databases such as MySQL, MongoDB
- Experience with RESTful APIs
- Good knowledge about distributed system architect / Microservices
• Frontend

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

