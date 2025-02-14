Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Java Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
We are looking for Fullstack Talents to join our highly motivated hard working & playing work directly with product team (planner, technical leaders, designer, engineers…) to figure out user’s needs, problems; expectations to contribute ideas & solution as well as to realize/ resolve them.
• Deliver outputs with expected quality, speed, compliance in order to bring the best values to product/service’s end users
• Mentor or coach junior members if needed to achieve a certain level of competency or performance to meet project’s objectives
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3 years of experience
• NodeJs/JAVA as Backend
- 2+ years of experience with or proficiency with NodeJs, TypeScript/JAVA
NodeJs, TypeScript/JAVA
- Experience with using Databases such as MySQL, MongoDB
- Experience with RESTful APIs
- Good knowledge about distributed system architect / Microservices
• Frontend
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI