Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Java Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

We are looking for Fullstack Talents to join our highly motivated hard working & playing work directly with product team (planner, technical leaders, designer, engineers…) to figure out user’s needs, problems; expectations to contribute ideas & solution as well as to realize/ resolve them.

• Deliver outputs with expected quality, speed, compliance in order to bring the best values to product/service’s end users

• Mentor or coach junior members if needed to achieve a certain level of competency or performance to meet project’s objectives

• Senior developer with more than 3 years of experience in software/web development

• NodeJs/JAVA as Backend

- 2+ years of experience with or proficiency with NodeJs, TypeScript/JAVA

- Experience with using Databases such as MySQL, MongoDB

- Experience with RESTful APIs

- Good knowledge about distributed system architect / Microservices

• Frontend

