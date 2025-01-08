Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH K Frontier (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 38 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 38 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - LM81 - 30.OT02 Vinhomes Central Park, 720A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 38 Triệu

WordPress Website Development and Maintenance:

Ÿ Build websites from scratch using highly customizable themes and plugins based on client requirements.

Ÿ Develop and implement custom themes and plugins.

Ÿ Design databases and integrate APIs, with a focus on SEO optimization in the code.

Ÿ Regular website maintenance tasks including security checks, backups, and performance monitoring.

Ÿ Optimize website performance and respond quickly to issues, improving site speed and mobile optimization to enhance the user experience.

Ÿ Manage WordPress updates, plugin version management, and compatibility checks.

Laravel Website Development and Maintenance:

Ÿ Design and develop complex web applications and management systems using the Laravel framework.

Ÿ Implement advanced backend processes (user authentication, role-based access, data aggregation systems), delivering scalable and maintainable code.

Ÿ Design and integrate APIs, including external services (RESTful APIs, OAuth authentication, ETC.).

Ÿ Perform regular system monitoring, bug fixes, and security enhancements.

Ÿ Update applications, optimize performance, and manage server-side adjustments to support long-term operations.

Web Design (Figma) and Maintenance:

Ÿ Create user-centered designs and interactive UI/UX using Figma.

Ÿ Build design systems and update designs in response to website changes and feature additions.

Ÿ Conduct regular design reviews and UI/UX improvements to maintain modern design standards.

Ÿ Conduct usability testing and implement design enhancements.

Banner Design and Maintenance:

Ÿ Design high-quality banners for websites, ads, and social media, delivering visual messages tailored to target audiences.

Ÿ Regularly update promotional banners and ads on the website, creating effective visuals.

Ÿ Use A/B testing to improve the performance of ad banners and optimize design.

Website Troubleshooting and Support:

Ÿ Respond quickly to downtime, bugs, or security risks and resolve issues efficiently.

Ÿ Handle server and database failures, error log analysis, and fixes.

Ÿ Provide technical support for client inquiries and deliver quick resolutions.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 38 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills:

Ÿ WordPress Development and Maintenance: Experience with advanced theme customization, plugin development, security management, and regular maintenance tasks.

Ÿ Laravel Framework: Experience in advanced backend development, database design, API integration, and system maintenance.

Ÿ Web Design (Figma): Experience in creating complex interactive designs and improving UI/UX.

Ÿ Frontend Technologies: HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, SASS, React or Vue.js frameworks.

Ÿ Banner Design: Advanced graphic design skills, experience with animation (using tools like Adobe After Effects or HTML5).

Ÿ Website Operations and Maintenance: Experience with regular maintenance tasks, performance optimization, and security implementations.

Preferred Skills:

Ÿ Mobile app UI/UX design experience

Ÿ Experience with cloud services like AWS or GCP

Ÿ Deep understanding of SEO and web performance optimization

Ÿ Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator)

Ÿ Experience with Git and CI/CD

Ÿ Familiarity with website analytics tools (Google Analytics, Search Console, ETC.)

Ideal Candidate:

Ÿ Excellent problem-solving skills, able to efficiently resolve complex technical challenges.

Ÿ Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively within a team.

Ÿ Responsible for providing high-quality service through regular maintenance and updates to client websites.

Ÿ Passionate about keeping up with the latest design trends and technology, continuously improving skills.

Tại Công Ty TNHH K Frontier (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Company events

• Paid leave

• Annual salary increase (based on performance)

• 13th Month's Salary. Salary USD 1,000 - USD 1,500 per Month- Gross * Determined based on experience and skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH K Frontier (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin