Tuyển Lập trình viên Khách sạn JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Khách sạn JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/02/2025
Khách sạn JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Khách sạn JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Kiên Giang:

- Huyện Phú Quốc

- Kiên Giang, Huyện Phú Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Operate standard office equipment other than computers.
Prepare letters, memos, and other documents using a computer, mail, fax machine, including proofreading and editing written information to verify accuracy and completeness.
Communicate with guests via the social media channels such as TripAdvisor, Twitter and Facebook. Enter and locate work-related information using computers.
Provide excellent customer service to all customers and fellow STARS. Support the efforts of other STARS to provide excellent customer service.
Respond sensitively to the needs and feeling of others, regardless of status or position; accept interpersonal differences and to maintain rapport.
Follow all company policies and procedures, ensure uniform and personal appearance are clean and professional.
Maintain confidentiality of proprietary information, and protect company assets.
Welcome and acknowledge all guests with genuine appreciation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent English communication
Hard-working
Want to develop career path in Marriott International
At least 1-2 years experience at the same position is a plus

Tại Khách sạn JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Have the competitive salary and benefit package
Accommodation provided.
Offered three (3) meals per day including meals on the weekly days off.
Offered uniform and laundry service for uniform.
Joined in the associate activities.
Joined in the Hotel’s training and development programs.
Joined in medical and 24 hour accident insurance plan. Comply with government health and social insurance plan.
Offered the round trip economy air ticket or ferry between hometown and Phu Quoc for commencement and completion of the Labor Employment Contract.
Offered 5 working days/week – 2 days off/week.
Offered annual allowance of transportation for home leave.
Offered 12 vacation days/year.
Comply with government Public Holidays.
And etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Khách sạn JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Khách sạn JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Bãi Khem, Tp. Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

