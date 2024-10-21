Tuyển Luật/Pháp lý FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Luật/Pháp lý Tại FPT Software
- Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn
Mô Tả Công Việc Luật/Pháp lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Providing legal advice and take legal responsibility for assigned M&A, capital investment transactions, including legal advice on transaction structure and M&A, capital investment legal procedure; drafting and participating in negotiations and advising on legal documents of M&A, capital investment transactions,
• Reviewing and advising on various types of contracts/agreements in Vietnamese and English;
• Involving in drafting and controlling internal rules and regulations in accordance with laws;
• Solving legal issues related to lawsuits, disputes, etc.;
• Coordinating with other departments in dealing with legal issues;
• Guiding and supervising related departments to operate in accordance with laws;
• Researching laws, legal and commercial practices of countries that have business relationships with FPT Software;
• Reviewing and systematizing legal documents related to company’s operation;
• Updating and giving guidelines for application of regulations for Board of Management and departments;
• Other tasks assigned by line manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Having profound knowledge of Corporate laws, Investment laws;
• Having knowledge of laws of VN and other countries where FPT Software has branch/office is an advantage;
• Having at least 02 years’ legal experience in M&A, capital investment;
• Experience working at foreign companies or being experienced in construction projects is an advantage;
• Good command of English (TOEIC >800);
• Good communication, presentation, negotiation, persuasion skills;
• Honest, responsible, hard-working and teamwork.
Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers:
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
