Tuyển Luật/Pháp lý FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Luật/Pháp lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Providing legal advice and take legal responsibility for assigned M&A, capital investment transactions, including legal advice on transaction structure and M&A, capital investment legal procedure; drafting and participating in negotiations and advising on legal documents of M&A, capital investment transactions,

• Reviewing and advising on various types of contracts/agreements in Vietnamese and English;

• Involving in drafting and controlling internal rules and regulations in accordance with laws;

• Solving legal issues related to lawsuits, disputes, etc.;

• Coordinating with other departments in dealing with legal issues;

• Guiding and supervising related departments to operate in accordance with laws;

• Researching laws, legal and commercial practices of countries that have business relationships with FPT Software;

• Reviewing and systematizing legal documents related to company’s operation;

• Updating and giving guidelines for application of regulations for Board of Management and departments;

• Other tasks assigned by line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University Degree in Law, Holding Lawyer Certificate is an advantage;

• Having profound knowledge of Corporate laws, Investment laws;

• Having knowledge of laws of VN and other countries where FPT Software has branch/office is an advantage;

• Having at least 02 years’ legal experience in M&A, capital investment;

• Experience working at foreign companies or being experienced in construction projects is an advantage;

• Good command of English (TOEIC >800);

• Good communication, presentation, negotiation, persuasion skills;

• Honest, responsible, hard-working and teamwork.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers: • Attractive offer, plus annual compensation and performance bonus. • “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees. • Support for learning and certificate examination. • Company shuttle buses provide convenient way of transportation for all employees. • Salary review 1 time/year • Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year • International, dynamic, friendly working environment • Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws. • Other allowances: transportation allowance, lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc. • FTown Campus provide many facilities for FPT employees such as football ground, basketball & volleyball, gym & yoga centre, restaurant, cafeteria, etc.

