Tuyển Luật/Pháp lý FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Luật/Pháp lý FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/10/2024
FPT Software

Luật/Pháp lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Luật/Pháp lý Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Nhà FPT Complex, Ðường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Hoà Hải, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP.Ðà Nẵng, Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Luật/Pháp lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Providing legal advice and take legal responsibility for assigned M&A, capital investment transactions, including legal advice on transaction structure and M&A, capital investment legal procedure; drafting and participating in negotiations and advising on legal documents of M&A, capital investment transactions,
• Reviewing and advising on various types of contracts/agreements in Vietnamese and English;
• Involving in drafting and controlling internal rules and regulations in accordance with laws;
• Solving legal issues related to lawsuits, disputes, etc.;
• Coordinating with other departments in dealing with legal issues;
• Guiding and supervising related departments to operate in accordance with laws;
• Researching laws, legal and commercial practices of countries that have business relationships with FPT Software;
• Reviewing and systematizing legal documents related to company’s operation;
• Updating and giving guidelines for application of regulations for Board of Management and departments;
• Other tasks assigned by line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University Degree in Law, Holding Lawyer Certificate is an advantage;
• Having profound knowledge of Corporate laws, Investment laws;
• Having knowledge of laws of VN and other countries where FPT Software has branch/office is an advantage;
• Having at least 02 years’ legal experience in M&A, capital investment;
• Experience working at foreign companies or being experienced in construction projects is an advantage;
• Good command of English (TOEIC >800);
• Good communication, presentation, negotiation, persuasion skills;
• Honest, responsible, hard-working and teamwork.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers: • Attractive offer, plus annual compensation and performance bonus. • “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees. • Support for learning and certificate examination. • Company shuttle buses provide convenient way of transportation for all employees. • Salary review 1 time/year • Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year • International, dynamic, friendly working environment • Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws. • Other allowances: transportation allowance, lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc. • FTown Campus provide many facilities for FPT employees such as football ground, basketball & volleyball, gym & yoga centre, restaurant, cafeteria, etc.
Successful candidates will be part of a friendly, motivated and committed talent teams with various benefits and attractive offers:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-legal-executive-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job216709
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MATTI CARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MATTI CARE VIỆT NAM
Trên 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại Goldmalt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại Goldmalt
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ALIFACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ALIFACO
Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Truyền Thông Weatherplus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Truyền Thông Weatherplus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH RECOVERON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RECOVERON VIỆT NAM
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và công nghệ mascom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và công nghệ mascom
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Phenikaa-X
18 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIBA FOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIBA FOOD VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Voltrans Logistics co., Ltd
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIBA FOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SIBA FOOD VIỆT NAM
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phẩm CVI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Mỹ Phẩm CVI
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Công ty Cổ Phần Chăn Nuôi C.P. Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Chăn Nuôi C.P. Việt Nam Pro Company
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH NIRAKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NIRAKI VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty CP ĐT và XD Phong Sơn
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và dịch vụ Procare làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và dịch vụ Procare
4 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân FUJI SPA CENTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 10 Triệu FUJI SPA CENTER
9.5 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng Công ty TNHH nông sản Dũng Hà làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH nông sản Dũng Hà
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ AZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ AZ
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTELLIFE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTELLIFE
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Tiktok CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Content Creator Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ và Thương mại Nga Xuân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ và Thương mại Nga Xuân
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm