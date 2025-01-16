Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,800 - 2,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Navigos Search
- Bình Dương: VSIP 2A, Binh Duong
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,500 USD
• Prepare periodic management reports (weekly, monthly, quarterly) for the Board of Directors to support effective managerial decisions.
• Effectively implement factory management processes (ISO 9001, 5S, etc.).
• Perform other tasks as directed by the company's leadership.
• Report directly to the company's General Director.
• Ensure production targets are met and exceeded.
• Manage the entire QA/QC department for the factory.
• Manage monthly production material planning.
• Develop and oversee the system for quality control and inspection of incoming and outgoing materials for the factory.
Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University degree.
• Experience in plastics (PP, HIPS, ABS, PC resins).
• Knowledge and experience in plastic color blending formulas.
• Strong skills in managing, operating, and organizing personnel to ensure task completion, productivity, quality, compliance, and safety in factory production activities.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
