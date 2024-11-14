Tuyển Content Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Content Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Marketing Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced marketing executive to join our tech company. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing effective marketing strategies to drive brand awareness, lead generation, and customer acquisition.
Responsibilities:
Develop and execute comprehensive marketing plans and strategies to achieve company objectives and revenue targets.
Conduct market research and analysis to identify customer needs, market trends, and the competitive landscape.
Develop and maintain a deep understanding of the company's products or services, target audience, and value proposition.
Collaborate with the sales team to align marketing efforts with sales goals and drive lead generation and conversion.
Oversee the creation of marketing materials, including website content, social media posts, email campaigns, whitepapers, and case studies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong knowledge of marketing principles, techniques, and best practices
Proficiency in digital marketing channels and tools, such as SEO, SEM, social media platforms, email marketing software, and analytics platforms
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across different departments and levels of the organization.
Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, managing multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.
Creative thinking and problem-solving skills, with a focus on innovation and continuous improvement.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:
Work directly with business owners to define opportunities together
Develop and execute marketing strategies that align with the company's objectives while allowing you to use your creativity to bring innovative ideas to the table.
Play a crucial role in shaping the company's external and internal communication strategies, helping to increase brand awareness, drive customer engagement, and improve employee morale and engagement.
Receive a competitive salary package with comprehensive benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off.
Working on Blockchain and Metaverse Consulting Projects for International Clients
Build your high-level, valuable global enterprise connections
Perks You'll Enjoy
Working in a young, super-talented, and supportive team environment
Technical, English certificate bonus
Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays
Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities
Company trip, team building, or year-end Party
Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà HL, 6/82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

