Tuyển Content Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 82 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced marketing executive to join our tech company. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing effective marketing strategies to drive brand awareness, lead generation, and customer acquisition.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute comprehensive marketing plans and strategies to achieve company objectives and revenue targets.

Conduct market research and analysis to identify customer needs, market trends, and the competitive landscape.

Develop and maintain a deep understanding of the company's products or services, target audience, and value proposition.

Collaborate with the sales team to align marketing efforts with sales goals and drive lead generation and conversion.

Oversee the creation of marketing materials, including website content, social media posts, email campaigns, whitepapers, and case studies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong knowledge of marketing principles, techniques, and best practices

Proficiency in digital marketing channels and tools, such as SEO, SEM, social media platforms, email marketing software, and analytics platforms

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across different departments and levels of the organization.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment, managing multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills, with a focus on innovation and continuous improvement.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:

Work directly with business owners to define opportunities together

Develop and execute marketing strategies that align with the company's objectives while allowing you to use your creativity to bring innovative ideas to the table.

Play a crucial role in shaping the company's external and internal communication strategies, helping to increase brand awareness, drive customer engagement, and improve employee morale and engagement.

Receive a competitive salary package with comprehensive benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off.

Working on Blockchain and Metaverse Consulting Projects for International Clients

Build your high-level, valuable global enterprise connections

Perks You'll Enjoy

Working in a young, super-talented, and supportive team environment

Technical, English certificate bonus

Day-off: 12 days/year and Vietnam holidays

Happy Hour, Football club, English club, and many exciting activities

Company trip, team building, or year-end Party

Free coffee, snacks, and drinks

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Var Meta

