Tuyển Thu mua/Mua hàng Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 33 - 35 Đường D4 KDC Him Lam, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Thu mua/Mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Proactively source suppliers for products and goods based on specific requirements, both domestically and internationally.

Negotiate and establish purchasing contracts with suppliers to secure favorable terms.

Oversee and track samples / import orders, collaborating with various departments to ensure timely delivery and adherence to schedules.

Conduct thorough data analysis and synthesis to support decision-making processes.

Organize and maintain a comprehensive database of information, including quotations and product samples.

Manage and monitor import orders, coordinating with various departments to ensure timely delivery.

Analyze and synthesize data.

Organize and maintain information, documents, quotations, and samples.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant field.

Excellent proficiency in all four English language skills; knowledge of Chinese is an advantage.

Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in international procurement or B2B sales.

Proven track record in sourcing diverse suppliers and product categories.

Familiarity with import/export documentation and procedures.

Strong sense of responsibility with exceptional time management skills.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

12 annual leaves

Social Insurance following the Labor Law

Health Care Insurance (PVI)

Wonderful Team building annually

Birthday gift & Children day Gift

Year end bonus, annual review performance and adjust salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin