Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 2 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 21, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu

Assist in coding basic features of the stock trading application under the guidance of senior developers.

Integrate APIs from the backend to display stock data (e.g., stock prices, charts).

Perform testing of the application on iOS/Android devices to identify UI or functional issues.

Assist in fixing minor bugs as assigned.

Update the application’s UI based on designs from the UX/UI team.

Prepare simple technical documentation (e.g., API descriptions, setup guides).

Explore new technologies related to mobile development (Flutter, NFC, app security) and suggest improvements.

Attend team meetings to contribute ideas and learn from team members.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree (or final-year student) in Information Technology or a related field.

Familiarity with mobile programming languages such as Swift (iOS), Kotlin/Java (Android), or Flutter/Dart (cross-platform).

Swift (iOS), Kotlin/Java (Android), or Flutter/Dart (cross-platform)

Basic understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and data structures.

Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)

Basic knowledge of RESTful APIs and how to integrate them with applications.

RESTful APIs

Experience using Git for source code management (GitHub, GitLab).

Git

Familiarity with UI design tools such as Figma or Adobe XD.

Figma or Adobe XD

Intermediate English language skills (written and verbal).

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full-time internship allowance: 2.000000 VND/month and parking fee support: 400.000 VND/month.

Participate in company training programs (professional skills, communication skills).

Support for internship certification stamping (if required).

Opportunity to join team-building activities, internal events, and other company recreational activities.

Dynamic and professional working environment, with opportunities to work and learn about investment knowledge directly from industry experts in the securities sector.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin