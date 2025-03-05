Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 2 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Mức lương
2 - 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 21, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu

Assist in coding basic features of the stock trading application under the guidance of senior developers.
Integrate APIs from the backend to display stock data (e.g., stock prices, charts).
Perform testing of the application on iOS/Android devices to identify UI or functional issues.
Assist in fixing minor bugs as assigned.
Update the application’s UI based on designs from the UX/UI team.
Prepare simple technical documentation (e.g., API descriptions, setup guides).
Explore new technologies related to mobile development (Flutter, NFC, app security) and suggest improvements.
Attend team meetings to contribute ideas and learn from team members.

Với Mức Lương 2 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree (or final-year student) in Information Technology or a related field.
Familiarity with mobile programming languages such as Swift (iOS), Kotlin/Java (Android), or Flutter/Dart (cross-platform).
Basic understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and data structures.
Basic knowledge of RESTful APIs and how to integrate them with applications.
Experience using Git for source code management (GitHub, GitLab).
Familiarity with UI design tools such as Figma or Adobe XD.
Intermediate English language skills (written and verbal).

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full-time internship allowance: 2.000000 VND/month and parking fee support: 400.000 VND/month.
Participate in company training programs (professional skills, communication skills).
Support for internship certification stamping (if required).
Opportunity to join team-building activities, internal events, and other company recreational activities.
Dynamic and professional working environment, with opportunities to work and learn about investment knowledge directly from industry experts in the securities sector.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, số 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

