Tuyển Mobile Developer GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

GOT IT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
GOT IT

Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại GOT IT

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 102 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, HCM, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

The Mobile Software Engineer will work directly with Team Leader and various teams to build exciting features for Got It mobile app.
The ideal candidate MUST have a solid understanding of React Native, ReactJS.
The ideal candidate should have experiences in developing native applications for Android/iOS.
Got It is a fast-growing company, and we often act and adapt quickly to rapidly changing business needs. The ideal candidate will be able to juggle multiple projects, discuss prioritization, and relay expectations between multiple teams with varied technical skill sets.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3+ year experience with React Native, ReactJS.
Good knowledge and use OOP & common patterns in Android/iOS.
Knowledge of Clean Architecture is a plus.
Experience working with background processing, threading, performance tuning, caching & CI/CD.
Experience working with Unit test, RESTful APIs, Git.
High responsibility & product development mindset.
Being careful, thoughtful, and eager to learn.
Teamwork and passionate with research modern technologies.
Experience working with App Store or Google Play is a plus.

Tại GOT IT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time from Monday to Friday (09:00 am - 18:00 pm).
Good chance to study and develop career path stably with internal promotion and rotation.
100% statutory insurance contribution as per the labor law.
Bao Viet Healthcare insurance.
100% gross salary in probation.
12 Annual Leave (AL) per year + extra 1 AL per extra working year.
Annual bonus: depending on business & individual performance.
Annual salary review.
ESOP allows you to financially share in our future success.
Other rewards: 5-star, employee of the month (EOTM), employee of the year (EOTY), loyalty employee (3-year, 5-year, 8-year, etc.)
Internal Activities: General Meeting, Company Trip, International Women's Day, Vietnamese Women's Day Mid-Autumn Festival, Family Day, Christmas, Year-end Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOT IT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GOT IT

GOT IT

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9-11 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, P. Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

