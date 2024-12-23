Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Cần Thơ: - Cần Thơ - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

App Development: Contribute to the development of mobile applications using Flutter, ensuring clean and efficient code.

Feature Implementation: Collaborate with the team to design and implement new features and user interfaces.

Debugging and Testing: Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve issues in applications, performing thorough testing to ensure optimal functionality.

Code Maintenance: Assist in maintaining existing codebases, including bug fixes and feature enhancements.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with designers, product managers, and other developers to ensure seamless app functionality and user experience.

Research and Learning: Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in Flutter and mobile app development.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a degree program in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Programming Skills: Familiarity with Flutter and Dart programming language.

Basic Understanding: Knowledge of mobile app development principles, including responsive UI design and API integration.

English: Basic English skills, especially for reading and understanding technical documentation.

Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to think logically and troubleshoot issues effectively.

Teamwork: Collaborative mindset with a willingness to learn from and contribute to a team.

Preferred Skills

Experience with Git or other version control systems.

Knowledge of RESTful APIs and third-party integrations.

Basic understanding of state management solutions in Flutter (e.g., Provider, Riverpod, Bloc).

Interest in improving mobile app performance and user experience.

Location: Can Tho, Viet Nam

Can Tho, Viet Nam

Employment Type: Intern

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible hours.

Gaining hands-on experience and job training.

Having opportunities to apply the skills and knowledge acquired in college.

Exploring what industries and roles you enjoy.

Gaining experience interacting with clients and other industry professionals.

Work on a variety of exciting projects.

Flexible work environment and remote work options.

Potential pathway to full-time employment based on performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

