Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company

Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 35 Nguyễn Huệ, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

- Design and build advanced applications for Apple’s iOS platform.
- Willing to take ownership of features to develop an initial idea into a working software component.
- Actively participate in application design discussions, and code development, unit/ integration/ UI tests and documentation.
- Clearly communicate any process roadblocks and friction to your supervisor and help develop a plan to address them.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years in developing iOS applications.
- Proficiency in Swift is a must.
- Experience in working with iOS Frameworks like Cocoa Touch, UIKit, Core Graphics, Core Data and MapKit.
- Have experience in designing UX/UI application.
- Knowledge of writing tests and testable code.
- Experience with RxSwift and Realm is a plus.
- Good knowledge of design patterns.
- Experience in designing application architecture (MVC/MVVM).

Tại Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in a dynamic fintech environment, staying updated with various new technologies.
Attractive salary: performance evaluation on a quarterly basis with accompanying bonuses, 13th-month salary+++, and multiple allowances. Referral bonus scheme.
Comprehensive health insurance (including coverage for family members), 24/7 health and social insurance. Regular health check-ups.
Travel and team-building: at least 2 domestic or international trips per year.
Exciting sports activities: running/trail running/soccer/swimming/badminton/volleyball... with frequent internal or inter-company tournaments.
Cultural/team/social activities: teabreak/karaoke/movie nights/celebrations for holidays...
Training activities: numerous advanced training courses for professional development, skills enhancement, technology updates, and other aspects of life. Support for training fees based on employee proposals. Monthly English certification allowance.
Working hours: Monday to Friday (8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, with a lunch break from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company

Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 35 Nguyễn Huệ, P.Bến Nghé, Q.1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

