Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 35 Nguyễn Huệ, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

- Design and build advanced applications for Apple’s iOS platform.

- Willing to take ownership of features to develop an initial idea into a working software component.

- Actively participate in application design discussions, and code development, unit/ integration/ UI tests and documentation.

- Clearly communicate any process roadblocks and friction to your supervisor and help develop a plan to address them.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 3 years in developing iOS applications.

- Proficiency in Swift is a must.

- Experience in working with iOS Frameworks like Cocoa Touch, UIKit, Core Graphics, Core Data and MapKit.

- Have experience in designing UX/UI application.

- Knowledge of writing tests and testable code.

- Experience with RxSwift and Realm is a plus.

- Good knowledge of design patterns.

- Experience in designing application architecture (MVC/MVVM).

Tại Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in a dynamic fintech environment, staying updated with various new technologies.

Attractive salary: performance evaluation on a quarterly basis with accompanying bonuses, 13th-month salary+++, and multiple allowances. Referral bonus scheme.

Comprehensive health insurance (including coverage for family members), 24/7 health and social insurance. Regular health check-ups.

Travel and team-building: at least 2 domestic or international trips per year.

Exciting sports activities: running/trail running/soccer/swimming/badminton/volleyball... with frequent internal or inter-company tournaments.

Cultural/team/social activities: teabreak/karaoke/movie nights/celebrations for holidays...

Training activities: numerous advanced training courses for professional development, skills enhancement, technology updates, and other aspects of life. Support for training fees based on employee proposals. Monthly English certification allowance.

Working hours: Monday to Friday (8:00 AM - 5:00 PM, with a lunch break from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CPDV Trực tuyến Cộng Đồng Việt (VietUnion) Pro Company

