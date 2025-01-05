Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu

You will join the Engineering function in one of our cross-functional teams, working closely with your fellow team members, your Engineering Manager and a Project Manager. Your Mobile skills will be honed as you take on new exciting sprints together with the team, and you will be part of shaping the roadmap as you contribute to the project requirements and tech specifications of the upcoming sprints.

Analyze system requirements/specifications.

Design, develop and test mobile applications.

Coordinate with Project Manager to resolve issues.

Support team members to resolve technical issues.

Code & cross review code of team members.

Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Write technical documentation.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At a minimum, you should have a bachelor’s degree in Software Development or equivalent

Have solid understanding of the full software development life cycle

At least 1 year full-time professional experience of working in Flutter Development

And at least 1 years full-time professional experience of working in iOS with UI Kit & Swift/ SwiftUI or Android with Kotlin for Native Development

Experience using Restful APIs to integrate mobile applications to server-side systems

Profound experience in Flutter Package management, native supported Android/iOS is Plus

Good understanding of SCRUM/Agile methodologies

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Consideration for salary increase: Once per year

Social insurance paid according to regulations.

Company's own insurance.

Bonus on Tet holidays and other major holidays of the year.

Company vacation once per year.

There is a 13th salary month and bonus according to the year's contribution.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin