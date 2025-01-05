Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP
- Hồ Chí Minh: Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu
You will join the Engineering function in one of our cross-functional teams, working closely with your fellow team members, your Engineering Manager and a Project Manager. Your Mobile skills will be honed as you take on new exciting sprints together with the team, and you will be part of shaping the roadmap as you contribute to the project requirements and tech specifications of the upcoming sprints.
Analyze system requirements/specifications.
Design, develop and test mobile applications.
Coordinate with Project Manager to resolve issues.
Support team members to resolve technical issues.
Code & cross review code of team members.
Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.
Write technical documentation.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have solid understanding of the full software development life cycle
At least 1 year full-time professional experience of working in Flutter Development
And at least 1 years full-time professional experience of working in iOS with UI Kit & Swift/ SwiftUI or Android with Kotlin for Native Development
Experience using Restful APIs to integrate mobile applications to server-side systems
Profound experience in Flutter Package management, native supported Android/iOS is Plus
Good understanding of SCRUM/Agile methodologies
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance paid according to regulations.
Company's own insurance.
Bonus on Tet holidays and other major holidays of the year.
Company vacation once per year.
There is a 13th salary month and bonus according to the year's contribution.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
