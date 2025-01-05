Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP

Mức lương
9 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu

You will join the Engineering function in one of our cross-functional teams, working closely with your fellow team members, your Engineering Manager and a Project Manager. Your Mobile skills will be honed as you take on new exciting sprints together with the team, and you will be part of shaping the roadmap as you contribute to the project requirements and tech specifications of the upcoming sprints.
Analyze system requirements/specifications.
Design, develop and test mobile applications.
Coordinate with Project Manager to resolve issues.
Support team members to resolve technical issues.
Code & cross review code of team members.
Continuously discover, evaluate and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.
Write technical documentation.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At a minimum, you should have a bachelor’s degree in Software Development or equivalent
Have solid understanding of the full software development life cycle
At least 1 year full-time professional experience of working in Flutter Development
And at least 1 years full-time professional experience of working in iOS with UI Kit & Swift/ SwiftUI or Android with Kotlin for Native Development
Experience using Restful APIs to integrate mobile applications to server-side systems
Profound experience in Flutter Package management, native supported Android/iOS is Plus
Good understanding of SCRUM/Agile methodologies

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Consideration for salary increase: Once per year
Social insurance paid according to regulations.
Company's own insurance.
Bonus on Tet holidays and other major holidays of the year.
Company vacation once per year.
There is a 13th salary month and bonus according to the year's contribution.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TVT GROUP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 24, Nhà 8, Đường số 13, CVPM Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

