Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT THE JOB
Participate in the design, coding, and testing of software for MHU (Multimedia Head Unit) equipment, particularly the infotainment system.
Code and resolve issues in Android applications on MHU.
Develop and debug features related to information, entertainment, intelligence, and connectivity on MHU.
Engage in international discussions, both in conference format and via email, conducted in English as part of your daily activities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
ABOUT YOU
Strong foundation in computer science with a bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent practical experience.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Java (Android) or Kotlin.
Strong understanding of Android concepts like Activity, Service, Broadcast Receiver, and advanced skills for handling Memory, Performance, and Multithreading issues.
Expertise in object-oriented programming and application design patterns such as Design Patterns, SOLID principles, Clean Architecture, and MVVM.
Deep knowledge of Android Service Framework Layer (AIDL, IPC, Binder, Serializable, Parcelable).
Experience with Gerrit code review, CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, Quick-build).
Experience in developing car infotainment systems (IVI).
Familiarity with Android Framework.
Experience with Android Automotive and AOSP.
Knowledge of AOSP building system, Android Security, Android HAL, and SE Linux.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Benefits
13th-month salary
14+ annual leaves per year
Premium healthcare insurance, starting from your probation period
Project reviews and yearly performance appraisals
Annual company trips
Teambuilding activities: Team lunch/dinner, events, and celebrations, sports clubs (football, yoga, badminton, etc.)
International team with flexible working time + hybrid working
Tailor-made career path
Technical workshops and training courses
Mobility: Opportunities to be on-site abroad in our offices in over 60+ countries
Equal Opportunity
Amaris Consulting is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace. We are committed to promoting diversity within the workforce and creating an inclusive working environment. For this purpose, we welcome applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, beliefs, age, marital status, disability, or other characteristics.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
