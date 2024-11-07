Tuyển Mobile Developer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Mobile Developer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Mobile Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 8/1

- 8/3 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Phường 6, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain mobile applications using React Native for both iOS and Android.
Integrate AWS services (such as AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3) into applications to support backend and data storage.
Deploy applications to app stores (App Store and Google Play) and manage the deployment lifecycle
Build APIs and backend systems using Node.js to support app features.
Ensure performance, security, and scalability of the application.
Collaborate with other teams (such as QA, UX/UI, product) to deliver features and enhance user experience.
Address performance-related issues and optimize code.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2-3 years of experience in mobile app development with React Native.
Experience with Node.js, especially in building APIs and working with Express or similar frameworks.
Familiarity and experience with AWS services, especially serverless services like AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, and S3.
Skills in handling RESTful APIs and WebSockets.
Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment, with strong problem-solving skills.
Knowledge of state management (Redux or MobX).
Preferred: Experience with GraphQL and other AWS services.
Prior experience working with POS systems is a plus.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A friendly, youthful, and professional working environment.
Participate in social insurance and enjoy holidays and leave according to regulations.
Benefits such as birthday, condolences, and illness-related support.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 8/1-8/3 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Phường 6, Quận Bình Thạnh, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-react-native-developer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job245225
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TMA Solutions
Tuyển Mobile Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TMA Solutions
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Bình Định Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 28/07/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 24/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 22 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Misa
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty cổ phần Misa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Misa
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 26/06/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Hạn nộp: 21/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Hạn nộp: 21/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TMA Solutions
Tuyển Mobile Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TMA Solutions
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Bình Định Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 28/07/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 24/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 22 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Misa
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty cổ phần Misa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Misa
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 26/06/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Hạn nộp: 21/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Hạn nộp: 21/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
22 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm