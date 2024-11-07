Tuyển Mobile Developer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 8/1 - 8/3 Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Phường 6, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain mobile applications using React Native for both iOS and Android.

Integrate AWS services (such as AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, S3) into applications to support backend and data storage.

Deploy applications to app stores (App Store and Google Play) and manage the deployment lifecycle

Build APIs and backend systems using Node.js to support app features.

Ensure performance, security, and scalability of the application.

Collaborate with other teams (such as QA, UX/UI, product) to deliver features and enhance user experience.

Address performance-related issues and optimize code.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2-3 years of experience in mobile app development with React Native.

Experience with Node.js, especially in building APIs and working with Express or similar frameworks.

Familiarity and experience with AWS services, especially serverless services like AWS Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, and S3.

Skills in handling RESTful APIs and WebSockets.

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment, with strong problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of state management (Redux or MobX).

Preferred: Experience with GraphQL and other AWS services.

Prior experience working with POS systems is a plus.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A friendly, youthful, and professional working environment.

Participate in social insurance and enjoy holidays and leave according to regulations.

Benefits such as birthday, condolences, and illness-related support.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN RICH PAYMENT GROUP CORP TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin